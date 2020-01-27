Lupin's Pithampur facilities complete successful MHRA inspection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday announced the successful completion of inspection carried out by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) at its three manufacturing units in Pithampur town of Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection closed with no critical observation and one major observation.

"We are pleased with the inspection's outcome by UK MHRA. It is a meaningful development for our Pithampur facilities," said Managing Director Nilesh Gupta.

"We uphold the highest quality standards across all our manufacturing sites and are committed to maintain global benchmarks," he said in a statement.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company developing and delivering a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally.

It is the eighth largest generics pharmaceutical company by revenues and the third-largest pharmaceutical player in the United States by prescriptions. In India, it ranks as the third-largest pharmaceutical company by global revenues.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2019, Lupin's consolidated sales and net profits before exceptional items were at Rs 16,369 crore and Rs 946 crore respectively. (ANI)

