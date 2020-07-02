Luxury Connect Business School announces a hybrid program in luxury brand management

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): LCBS, India's first and only Luxury Business School has been a pioneer in the luxury management education industry. Launched in 2012 by Abhay Gupta, an industry veteran, the school literally initiated the category of special education for the luxury business.

The COVID crisis has thrown unprecedented challenges to all businesses including education. Universities and colleges all over the world are innovating and figuring out new ways and means of continuing the students learning process.

On the announcement of lockdown 1.0 in March, LCBS has swiftly transgressed to online classes via live streaming applications. Examinations via live proctoring, industry connect sessions, and live projects via virtual mode to mentoring and counselling are all being organised digitally.

Further, bearing in mind the pandemic and a natural reluctance of students and parents to travel outside the comfort of their homes, LCBS has announced a first-ever hybrid model in luxury brand management. For the next cohort of September 2020 intake, the institute has once again innovated its offerings to the students.

The school now offers luxury brand management via both on-campus and off-campus modes. A student has the flexibility of switching the modes during the course of the program.

The schedules are being managed in a manner that there is no gap between lectures of the two modes. In fact, software for live transmission of on-campus classes is being evaluated to further ensure equal and parallel learning for students of both the cohorts.

Students who opt for the off-campus mode will be invited for an in campus experience for two weeks per term. During this visit, they will have the opportunity to meet the faculty for a doubt clearing session on a face to face basis; mingle with your peers and other industry seniors. Also, experiential learning visits, a hallmark of LCBS, will be arranged during these trips.

Needless to say, the options provide an opportunity for the students to choose what suits them. The overall investment in education is also impacted since the students living expenses are reduced drastically.

Further details of both the modes are as follows:

Post Graduate Diploma in Luxury Management - 2020/21

A. The 100 per cent on-campus option

* 100 per cent Safe with respect to number of students per classroom being restricted to ten

* Strict on campus safety and hygiene SOP with social distancing; face masks and hand sanitisers as compulsory elements

* 100 per cent live interaction with faculty, peers and industry

* Participate in group projects, cultural activities, field trips and PG lifestyle

* Live in the heart of Gurugram, the millennium city and home to luxury brands corporate offices, cyber city, luxury malls and a cosmopolitan culture

* Attend live lectures

* Avail live mentorship of faculty and industry seniors

* Attend live industry connect sessions

* Course delivery in line with an off-campus schedule - no gap in study or learning flow

* Avail the opportunity to switch to online mode at any point of the course

* Easy interest-free EMI option. Opportunity to study the final term of three months in Milan

* 100 per cent internship assistance

* Scholarship available

B. The hybrid option - on & off-campus

* 100 per cent safe - a study on your desk in the comfort of your home

* 100 per cent live streaming of classes - no pre-recorded unanimated video-based delivery

* Course delivery in line with an on-campus schedule - no gap in study or learning flow

* Participate in group projects online

* Feel secure by living in the comfort of your home - enjoy home food.

* Avail online mentorship and guidance from faculty and industry seniors

* Attend live online industry connect sessions

* Enjoy the campus experience by visiting once per quarter

SS Meet offline peers

SS Meet faculty face to face

SS Attend doubt clearing sessions

* Appear in final exams

* Enjoy field trips - Visit malls, stores and other attractions in Gurugram

* Attend industry connect sessions

* Attend cultural activities with offline peers

* Reduce your overall cost of education.

* Enjoy the opportunity to switch to offline mode at any point in the course by paying the differential fee.

* Easy interest-free EMI option.

* Opportunity to study the final term of three months in Milan.

* 100 per cent internship assistance.

* Scholarship available

Luxury Connect Business School has maintained a consistent track record of near 100 per cent placement of its students. Top luxury brands seek out students of LCBS for their strategic approach; luxury manages like qualities as well as ability to hit the ground running.

Alumni of LCBS are today successfully placed with top names like Lamborghini, Jaguar, Royal Enfield, Rolex, Panerai, TWG, Ethos Watches, Chanel, Bally, Kate Spade, Coach, Savills, Ogaan through their partners in India.

