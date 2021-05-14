Lyla Blanc: An Indian perfume brand reaching new heights globally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): There are only a handful brands that are Indian and have made it out of the country.

Lyla Blanc has not only managed to penetrate the Indian market, but they are actively concentrating on the consumers of the Middle East, London, Paris and New York. This Mumbai based brand started as a startup focusing on providing quality luxury perfumes at affordable prices. For a market like India, no matter what the quality is, if it is not affordable, you lose your market share.

Lyla Blanc has rejuvenated the perfume market, offering luxury perfumes starting from 595 INR. The quality of the perfumes coupled with price range has attracted thousands of customers. Their recent launches Private Green Moss and Private Dark Wood have been great successes too. Priced at 1199, they are giving a tough competition to the biggest international players in the market.

Arif Fazlani, the Managing Director of Lyla Blanc Pvt. Ltd. received the prestigious Times Leading Icons Award for "Luxury Perfume" in 2019. The event was graced by eminent celebrities like Amisha Patel, Sandip Soparrkar and Shazahn Paramore. He shared his vision of crafting affordable perfumes for both the Indian and the international market.

Lyla Blanc has also launched the Non-alcoholic Afzal deodorant series, which is specially crafted as the Halal certified collection for the customers in the Middle East. They have also come up with crafted perfumes for Paris, New York and London.



Lyla Blanc believes that the quality of ingredients that go into a perfume sets it apart from the commercial perfumes that dominate the market. The brand prides itself with using natural ingredient blends for its perfumes. Their bestselling perfume is the Club Blue Cedar, which is priced at 599 INR. The perfume contains blends of spices like cedar, oakmoss, galbanum, clary sage, citrus. The customers have been elated with the complexity of the fragrances.

Other than the premium perfume range, Lyla Blanc has also penetrated the market with their premium deodorant range - Hott for Men and Naughty Girl for women. The ranges offer a lot of variants, and even combo packs of 3 for 450 INR. The quality at the price point has been the breakthrough factor for the brand. These ranges have added to a total of over 150 variants of perfumes and Deodorants, providing an array of options to choose from.

Recently, Lyla Blanc has entered the personal care market with bathing, skin care products for men, women and children. Their mantra remains the same - a low price point does not mean a compromise in quality.

For more information, please visit on: www.lylablanc.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

