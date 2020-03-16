m2nxt - Stratasys Cooperation for 3D Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): m2nxt - A wholly owned subsidiary of BFW, is pleased to announce Cooperation with "Stratasys Ltd USA" to bring the additive/3D printing technology solutions to Indian Manufacturing ecosystem.

m2nxt provides comprehensive scalable, modular, brand agnostic solutions for Factory automation-physical and cyber and process engineering. The IRIS based Cyber automation solutions include shopfloor data acquisition, data management, and analytics leading to industry 4.0 compliant connected manufacturing. The Physical automation solutions include deployment of Robots, Gantries, cobots, AGV s for efficient shop floor operation.

With this relationship with Stratasys USA, m2nxt will bring its application/ engineering expertise of manufacturing and help Indian clients deploy Additive machines and technology.

"Today's disruptive environment of manufacturing is driven by digitalisation, lightweighting, usage of alternate materials and alternate processes for creating complex components of various end products. m2nxt has a deep understanding of manufacturing needs and Stratasys is pioneer in material technology and state of the art 3D printing technology - based on FDM and Polyjet. We are excited with this partnership, which will help Indian Manufacturing ecosystem to explore alternate competitive solutions," said Ravi Raghavan, MD, BFW.

"In the era of Industry 4.0, manufacturing with additive opens new doors with limitless possibilities. m2nxt domain expertise in smart manufacturing combined with SSYS 3D Printing will enable our customers in creation of products that are first-to-market, fully customized, and dynamic. We are pleased to welcome m2nxt to SSYS partner ecosystem," said Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Stratasys India and SEA.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


