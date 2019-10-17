'M3M Foundation believes in giving back to the society' says Basant Bansal

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M Foundation, celebrated its Foundation Day - 'We Care' by extending their support in community welfare initiatives including the launch of Stop Food Waste Project, launch of the scholarship program, free health check-up camp for the construction workers, blood donation drive for the employees, clothes donation drive and much more at golf course extension road, Sector-65 Gurugram. The free health check-up camp will be conducted over a period and three-days and will benefit over 10,000 people including construction workers from the sites.

Trustees of M3M Foundation Basant Bansal, Roop Bansal, Pankaj Bansal, and Dr Payal Kanodia launched the 'Brighter India Scholarship Programme' which will focus on multi-level scholarships from school level to higher education covering expenses of tuition fees and other annual & incidental expenses.

They also launched the 'Stop Food Waste' project which aims to avoid food wastage. M3M Foundation in association with Merlin and Alpha Integrated Management Services will start a "community fridge" in a controlled housing society wherein the AIMS shall deploy their housekeeping staff to collect food from doorsteps and put it inside a refrigerator after proper labelling. The food shall be consumed by the poor and needy.

"We believe in giving back to the society and with such intent, M3M Foundation has a commitment of Rs 100 crores over the next five years to be utilized towards the community development. Through various initiatives, we aim to extend our support to people from different sections of society", said Basant Bansal, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

"We are happy to launch our different initiatives to share our commitment to all the people involved with us and the society at large. We are thankful to all our supporters for their cooperation and making this day a success", said Roop Bansal, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

M3M Foundation has taken the iMPower initiative in association with the international NGO Aide-et-Action to provide opportunities for education, healthcare, and skills in an integrated manner for women and children. A cultural performance was curated by these children from construction worksites who performed on the stage for the first time.

"Education is one of the most important tools for the development of a nation therefore our prime focus is on educating children who are the future of our country", said Pankaj Bansal, a visionary, young social leader and the Trustee of M3M Foundation.

"We are working towards bringing an equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. Today, on our Foundation Day we have launched a number of initiatives to benefit the society at large. Our prime focus is on health, education, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform the rural lifestyle", said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

The Foundation has also deployed an Advanced Cardio-Vascular Life Support 24x7 for people in Tauru Tehsil of Nuh district, Haryana. The ambulance was officially flagged off by the trustees.

A team of doctors from Artemis Hospital diagnosed and gave free consultation to the patients. Free medicines were also distributed to the workers. A blood donation camp and a clothes donation drive were also held and meals were also provided to the construction workers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

