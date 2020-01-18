M3M Foundation distributes over 6000 blankets to underprivileged in cold relief campaign

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an endeavour to provide relief to the underprivileged section of society from the ongoing cold wave, M3M Foundation has embarked on a week-long campaign to distribute woollens to the needy and underprivileged.

Lal Chand Bansal, founder, M3M Foundation personally handed out the blankets to 5000 migrant workers and even interacted with them at Sector 65, Golf Course Extension road. Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation also distributed over 1000 quilts and 1000 sweaters at various locations at Gurugram.

"Human life is precious and we should endeavour to make it brighter for all. This campaign is in line with our goal of alleviating misery for not-so-fortunate ones. The past few days have been witnessed the onslaught of a cold wave and our efforts will complement that of the government, to provide relief to the marginalized section of the society," said Lal Chand Bansal, founder, M3M Foundation.

"The campaign underscores our commitment to aid the marginalized section of the society through sustained efforts. M3M Foundation stands committed to its core philosophy of ushering in a positive change in society and making lives brighter for underprivileged," said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

The workers along with their families were also provided with a meal on this occasion.

"I am happy to receive a blanket that will provide me respite from cold. It is difficult to endure biting cold in this season. I would like to thank M3M Foundation for this initiative which will go a long way in helping the needy," said Shanno Devi, one of the beneficiaries.

Another beneficiary, seven-year-old Rekha said, "We were indeed lucky today to receive goodies. Thank you for the sweater which will protect me from cold. It is a noble initiative."

