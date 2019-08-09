M3M Rendezvous with the Stars

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): M3M hosted a fabulous 'Rendezvous with the Stars' on Wednesday, 7th August 2019 at their 7-star golf-themed project - M3M Golfestate on the Golf Course Road (Extn), Gurugram, followed by a glittering award ceremony that saw top-performing channel partners of M3M Woodshire being felicitated.

The event had a very interesting talk show with Kapil Dev - Captain who brought home the 1st Cricket World Cup to India in 1983. Basant Bansal, Chairman - M3M Group, Pankaj Bansal, Director - M3M Group also graced the occasion and were part of the talk show along with Vineet Nanda - President - Sales (Delivered Projects).

"When I came here last time I was fascinated by the open, green spaces. I came here earlier to play the new format of Golf which is like a T-20 of Golf and thoroughly enjoyed it. I also saw their penthouse and found it amazing and beautiful. It's a pleasure to come here again", said Kapil Dev.

During a very interesting talk show, Kapil Dev was at his flamboyant best and shared many interesting happenings and incidents from his childhood. He also talked about his reasons for playing golf that gave him not only a great pastime but also much desired time for himself.

"The key to fitness resides in adopting simple lifestyle and of success in having a clear mindset towards our goals", he added.

"It is very important for people to overcome challenges and difficulties in life to gain the desired success. Never giving up is another mantra to success", he further added.

In an answer to the question on his positive attitude as one of the mainstays of M3M, Basant Bansal, Chairman M3M Group, gave a wonderful example of the poem, EkBoond by Ayodhya Singh Upadhaya and urged the channel partners to think of the best and do your best.

'Dream and work towards it, it will come true'.

"These nine years journey has been wonderful. One day I saw a dream to set up M3M. And then I started working hard to realize the dream. Many hurdles came in the way but the dream didn't allow me to surrender which boosted my confidence. I strived hard and finally, I overcame all of the challenges and won the race", said Basant.

Pankaj Bansal, Director M3M Group gave a highly motivated keynote address, in which he shared how important it is for everyone to have a purpose in life and to push and prepare oneself.

"If you can manage hard work and derive happiness even from your struggles and challenges, without being bogged down by them, then no hindrance can stop you from achieving the goal you want in life", said Pankaj.

"This is just a mindset and how we look at things is important. With an optimistic approach, clear set goals and hard work, we can achieve anything", he added.

He also shared the reason for M3M's grand success in its nine years journey. He credited the success to the M3M team without which M3M would not have reached this height.

"M3M Group was ranked third in the country last year with respect to sales. This year our target is to be at number two which we are confident enough to achieve by our perseverance and hard work", he further added.

The channel partners of M3M Woodshire who were felicitated won a luxury liner cruise with all luxury trappings. On being asked by a channel partner about the right time to retire, in his flamboyant style Kapil Dev said, "Never. Just keep going on. Keep enjoying."

"We are a young 9-year-old company and the respected Chairman Sir's vision motivates us to do more and ideate more path-breaking ideas that keep our customers' interest first. We collectively endeavour to take M3M to new heights. Our channel partners are key to our success. This evening today is a testimony to that", said Vineet Nanda, President - Sales, Delivered Residences.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

