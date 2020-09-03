M3M unlocks Gurugram, clocking 1150 crores in sales in July-August

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 3: India's leading developer M3M Group recorded sales worth of Rs 1150 crores on launching its Unlock Gurugram campaign. This announcement comes amidst tough times wherein several real estate projects have been hit hard due to the pandemic.

Unlock Gurugram comprised of an unbeatable value proposition across spectrums-under construction and delivered residential as well as commercial projects. Having struck the right note with the end consumer, right after the pandemic, the company is confident of sales as one steps into the festive season. M3M is targeting 2200 crores of sales, across verticals in October-November.

"We are elated to share that we have recorded sales worth Rs 1150 crores on launching our Unlock Gurugram campaign. As we set out to create a campaign, the word 'lockdown' figured most prominently in our conversation. We realized 'Unlock' would be the most apt antidote for people to come out of their fear zones and get into action, considering their financial security in the future," said Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M Group.

The COVID-19 has pivoted the focus on financial security and sound investment backup. Now prospective customers also comprise a younger lot, considering buying houses for both personal use as well as for investment purposes. Our campaign bolstered the consumer sentiment, looked at propositions for the market in keeping with what would be the trend in the post covid world.

With our bold campaign offerings, in a short span of thirty days we achieved these sales figures-Rs 350 crores in under construction-residential; 150 crores in delivered residential; 650 crores in retail and offices.

The Realty industry anticipated demand in the premium residential segment of Rs 1-2 crores but we surprisingly did amazingly well with the commercial, retail segment as well. Unitwise sales have been 65:35 for commercial v/s residential.

These projects are situated in the next high growth corridor of Gurugram-Golf Course Road (extn). It enjoys signal-free seamless connectivity with NH-8 on one side and Sohna Road on the other. The commercial projects including M3M Corner Walk, M3M 65th Avenue, M3M International Financial Center (IFC), M3M Prive73, M3M Broadway, have been designed by renowned, international players and are going to be in demand amongst the investors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

