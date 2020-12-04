Maa Records, a son's tribute to his mother!

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/SRV Media): Maa Records, a music label started by Tarun Nagpal in 2019, is a tribute to his mother, Late Dr Yash Nagpal.

It provides a platform to the unknown artists and gives them a chance to become international sensations. He created this record label to promote musical talent free of cost to all the people who are not from affluent backgrounds but have the talent to showcase to the world. The entire purpose of this music label is to reminisce about his mother's memory and the love she had for music.

Maa Records works as a platform for the budding artists where they promote their music and help the artists build up on their profile. They perform a wide range of activities in the music industry, comprising new artist recruitment and development, music publishing, and copyright enforcement. Because of their unique talent to understand the pulse of the upcoming music trends, they give a chance to the unknown artists who haven't been provided a platform before.

In a span of just six months, Maa Records has successfully helped more than 15 plus singers and have a vision to keep helping more.



"India has enormous talent, but unfortunately, this talent does not always get the right platform and hence there are so many struggling artists who can not become successful because of lack of resources. We wanted to work on this issue and hence we came up with our venture, Maa Records. We promote, market and distribute music. It also includes social media and other streaming platforms," said Tarun Nagpal, Founder, Maa Records, commenting on this.

The Maa records team is associated with Studio 'We Do Effects' which creates video, album cover, art works, etc at a very nominal charge. They are a Creative House which consists of a team of passionate Artists, Photographers, Videographers dedicated to helping artists achieve their vision and goals. The studio is full of young enthusiasts who work with passion and love for music. They consider it both as an art and entertainment.

The team associated with Maa Records has extensive knowledge about how music is composed, arranged and orchestrated. These competent experts work on the intricacies of the creative side of the music genre to be produced. Accordingly, they are able to suggest valuable modifications in the music. They thereby assist artists to possess a higher level of skill in musical performance. They take pride in giving artists the training to become experienced performers in live shows and recording sessions.

Some of their featured artists are Kritika Gambhir, Sandy Nayak, Ankit Rajput, Karan Sahota, Sahil Tomar, Goldy, Indu Roy, Ashish Pal, Kartik Dhiman, Rehbar (Nausi Ali), Vandana, Sonu Kocchar, Rishav Tushar (Classical), Sweden Pannu (Pop), Gurri Singh. To know more and to be a part of their journey, visit: https://maarecords.com/

