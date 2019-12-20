MAAC honors creativity at the 17th edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics), the dominant leader and a forerunner in high-end 3D animation & VFX training, hosted its 17th edition of 24FPS Awards - India's most coveted and the largest International Animation Awards, at Sahara Star, Mumbai.

The event saw an overwhelming response from the well-known names of the media & entertainment industry that came together under one roof to witness a one-of-a-kind, creative showcase hosted by RJ Anurag Pandey popularly aka Picture Pandey.

Over 350 plus industry leaders & professionals attended this glittering awards night to witness the most admired event of the Indian media and entertainment industry.

Awards were given across categories such as Best VFX Short Film, Best 3D Animated Short Film, Digital Film Making, Design Aesthetics, etc.

The 24FPS International Animation Awards Open category witnessed a massive participation of over 1200 independent entries from over 75 countries noteworthy amongst these being USA, France, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia, and Poland among others.

The 17th edition of 24FPS witnessed a record high participation of 5300 plus students from all over India, showcasing their exemplary pieces of art in various categories of which 3500 creative entries were received and 250 participants among those were awarded on this coveted stage.

24FPS International Animation Awards of MAAC is a distinguished platform in the media and entertainment industry that honours unparalleled talents in the field of animation, VFX & live-action film-making across the globe.

Over the last 17 years, 24FPS has gone on to become the most sought after global animation awards night in India receiving huge support from both media & entertainment fraternity and students alike!

The esteemed jury panel comprised of senior personnel from top production houses & institutions such as DNEG, Technicolor, TataElxsi, Assemblage, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, IDC (IIT Mumbai), YFX (a division of Yash Raj Films), 88 Pictures, Makuta VFX, ReDefine, amongst others.

The audience was enthralled with the presence of Tejaswini Pandit and Amit Behl who were both awarded for their contribution to the Indian Cinema with the 'Movers and Shakers' award.

Seasoned professionals and dignitaries from the media & entertainment industry graced the occasion. Leading studio Technicolour was awarded for their outstanding contribution to the VFX Industry along with Cosmos Maya who was awarded for their exceptional contribution in the animation domain both of the studios received the Movers and Shakers award as well.

"MAAC's 24FPS, in its glorious 17th year, identifies with the dreams of the students and empowers them to create a world of imagination through its advanced 3D animation and VFX curriculum. The sheer participation covering 3500 creative submissions, including 1200 independent entries from 75 plus countries, across the globe stands testament to the pinnacle of 17 years of rigorous commitment making MAAC 24FPS, an industry accreditation. These awards are a way to recognize and showcase the brilliance of a talent that resides within our country, some of them are certain to become industry names tomorrow - propelling a career in creative arts and more importantly taking the industry forward", quoted Anil Pant, MD & CEO, Aptech Ltd.

While regularly training students in various aspects of Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Multimedia & Broadcast, MAAC believes that initiatives & platforms such as MAAC 24FPS plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the media & entertainment industry.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

