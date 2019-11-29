MAAC hosted one of its largest 3D animation and VFX seminar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics), the dominant leader and a forerunner in high-end 3D animation and VFX training, recently organized one of its largest Media and Entertainment seminar at the prestigious Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from over 2500 students and 100 plus participants from the industry in Mumbai who came together under one roof to witness 'MAAC Manifest' - one of the largest 3D Animation and VFX seminar series to be conducted across the country. The first leg, having concluded in Mumbai.

Seasoned industry professionals representing two of India's leading studios volunteered to conduct groundbreaking sessions on the use of visual effects in films and cinemas.

The audience was spellbound when Dalbir Singh - CG Supervisor from Dneg - India showcased the making of Academy Award winning film - First Man and also further went on to narrate his rich experience of working on other Hollywood VFX blockbuster films like Avengers Endgame, Men in Black, Venom, Deadpool 2, to name a few.

Another leading studio yFX (a division of Yashraj Film Studios), represented by Deepal Dass - VFX Supervisor, mesmerized the students with an interesting session on visual effects breakdown on Bollywood's recent National award winning film "Uri", while also showcasing the exciting work behind the making of Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs of Hindostan and many more.

The massive crowd broke into thunderous applause when both these speakers, in the course of their sessions, revealed that they are ex-students of MAAC who over a decade ago were part of a similar audience while studying at MAAC.

The high point of the event was the felicitation of about 100 alumni of MAAC, who are today working in India's leading studios and production houses.

These ex-students of MAAC were extremely thrilled to come back to their alma mater, and share their wonderful journey from being a student at MAAC to now being an industry professional.

"The Media and Entertainment Industry which today is growing at a rapid rate, is no longer looked at as an unconventional career. Especially over the last three years, a career in Media and Entertainment is fast becoming mainstream with significant youth opting for the same. Some of our proud alumni, (100 plus) who shared the stage with us at MAAC Manifest event testify creating a glorious mark for themselves in this industry," said Pravir Arora, Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd.

"We are truly honored to have their body of work presented to our current students, the young pursuers in this field. MAAC Manifest is aimed at giving our students, a much needed industry exposure, help them pick up the right skills and present a networking opportunity," he added.

"MAAC has always been at the forefront of providing industry based training for VFX, animation and multimedia with 'opportunities for students' as the core objective. Such initiatives have helped students build a strong understanding about the industry trends," said Ram Warrier, Business Head, MAAC.

"Listening to the different views of the leading industry stalwarts offers our students an edgy advantage of understanding the subtle nuances of the work; also a holistic picture aids them to plan their careers better," he added.

While regularly training students in various aspects of Media and Entertainment Industry viz 3D animation, VFX, gaming, multimedia and broadcast, MAAC believes that initiatives and platforms such as MAAC Manifest plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media and Entertainment Industry.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

