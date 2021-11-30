Madhish Parikh, Rohit Kumar and Shubham Dharmsktu from India invited for the coveted International Prize, to be held in Russia

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/ATK): The International Forum of Civil Participation "We Are Together" and Award Ceremony will be held in Moscow, Russia from December 1-5, 2021.

The nominations of individuals and organizations from across the world who worked for the communities in COVID-19 were highly evaluated by regional experts and further evaluated by the members of the International Organizing Committee to be invited to the forum. The prize is organized by Rosmolodezh (Federal Agency for Youth Affairs) and the Association of Volunteer Centers with the support of international partners: the UN Volunteers, the International Association for Volunteer Efforts, the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, Russian Red Cross, and others.

From the global nominations, three young individuals from India - Madhish Parikh from Gujarat, Rohit Kumar from Chandigarh and Shubham Dharmsktu from Uttarakhand have been selected as finalists of the prize and invited for the ceremony. The prize ceremony will be held on December 5, celebrating International Volunteer Day.

Madhish Parikh, a youth icon from Gujarat and founder of Elixir Foundation led one of the state's largest volunteer program - 'Ahmedabad Fights Corona' and 'Gujarat COVID Support' during the first and second wave respectively raised over 12 million Indian Rupees through crowdfunding benefitting around 64,000 individuals impacted by the pandemic. He significantly worked on providing communities with ration supplies, medicines, oxygen supplies, PPE Kits and other supplies for both rural and urban areas of the state. He also created a state helpline portal and a WhatsApp Chat Bot to share verified information about medical resources. More than 150 volunteers actively worked during the pandemic and strengthened the humanitarian efforts which he proudly celebrates.



Rohit Kumar launched COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Response Campaign through his organization and has worked intensively in vaccinating the rural populations, making medicine supplies available and cremating the deceased.



Shubham Dharmsktu has actively worked for more than 250 interior villages and helped them with medical supplies, oxygen concentrators and more. He also launched a special helpline for the foreign nationals who were stuck in India due to the lockdown and also arranged stay, food and travel for them.

International Prize, We Are Together aims to encourage citizens and organizations for their great contribution to solving important humanitarian problems. The prize is dedicated to fighting against the spread of COVID-19 and supporting the vulnerable segments of the population during the pandemic.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK).

