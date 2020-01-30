Madhya Pradesh set to emerge as a major destination for film shoots in 2020

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a noticeable spurt in the shooting of films and TV projects in Madhya Pradesh, the state is set to emerge as a major film shoot destination in 2020.

Aptly described as the "heart" of Incredible India, the state of Madhya Pradesh offers a host of attractive locations that have lured film producers of all genres, down the line. As the State has become a regular visiting point for Bollywood industry, Madhya Pradesh Tourism has decided to promote film tourism of the State.

More than 200 projects including Hollywood Projects like "The Bear" by Paramount Pictures, "A Suitable Boy" by BBC Production, White Tiger etc. and many Indian feature films, TV Serial/Series, TVCs and reality shows have been shot in Madhya Pradesh till now.

Some of the recent being Panga, Stree, Sui-Dhaga, Kalank, Manikarnika, Luka Chuppi, Padman, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Mohenjo Daro, Bajirao Mastani, Moti Choor Chakna Choor, apart from these several Web Series are also reaching out to the state and current projects cover - Rangbaaz Phirse starring Jimmy Shergill, Sharad Kelkar, GulPanag and others, Panchayat, Shuttle Cock Murder, Gullak and few TVC as well in the best-suited locations like Orchha, Khajuraho, Maheshwar etc. of the state.

Projects coming up in 2020 include "Sherni", starring Vidhya Balan, "Durgawati" staring Bhoomi "Bhuj The pride of Indian" Ponniyin Selvan, a multi-starrer Tamil movie directed by Mani Ratnam "Mere Desh Ki Dharti", produced by Carnival Motion Pictures.

TV serials being shot in the state include Rajshri Productions upcoming television serial for Star Plus - "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao", "Ek Duje ke Vaaste - 2" produced by Sony Entertainment, where all the 250 episodes will be shooting in Bhopal and nearby locations.

"Madhya Pradesh is a perfect combination of natural settings, ancient heritage, huge water bodies, helpful administration and others to a film maker's delight which makes it a preferred destination for several years," said Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (IAS), Secretary-Tourism, Govt of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

"It is something really prestigious for the State that the film fraternity is visiting our State over and over again. This is a really good opportunity for the State to increase tourism. The Bollywood producers and directors find this State more desirable as compared to other places not only because of its scenic beauty but also people here are very hospitable," Kidwai added.

Madhya Pradesh offers an assortment of attractions to everyone who loves to travel and emerging as a destination for all season. It is the state with the forest area cover of 77,700 sq km filled with Sal Trees and Bamboos.

It has numerous wildlife hotspots with 11 National parks and 24 Wildlife sanctuaries such as Satpura National Park, Chambal Ghadiyal Sanctuary and has re-gained the tag of being "Tiger State of the Country" by having maximum tiger count (526) in the state. The roar of Tigers has increased in the dense and beautiful forests of Madhya Pradesh.

The UNESCO world heritage sites of Khajuraho, Bhimbetka and Sanchi are the iconic sites in Madhya Pradesh.

