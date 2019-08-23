Mafatlal Industries Ltd launches Mohinee
Mafatlal Industries Ltd launches Mohinee

Mafatlal Industries Ltd launches Mohinee range for women

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mafatlal Industries Ltd. (MIL) has launched 'Mohinee' women's wear fabrics. Mohinee will be focused to complete the wardrobe of a lady with all kinds of her fashion requirements.
The launch of 'Mohinee' range of fabrics took place during Mafatlal's Dealers and Agents Conference 2019 by Chairman Hrishikesh Mafatlal during 19th to 21st August 2019 at Fariyas Resort, Lonavala.
"Mafatlal fabrics are extremely popular with well-established brands across the globe. So, we at Mafatlal Industries, plan to foray into the new but familiar areas in textiles", stated Priyavrata Mafatlal, CEO and ED, MIL.
"Existing core competencies of Mafatlal are leveraged to produce world-class fabrics in women's wear for B2C business. MIL is already present into women's wear segment through B2B and the same strength is now used in B2C", stated VK Maheshwari, President and Business Head of MIL.
"Mafatlal is planning to launch a complete array of products comprising of dress and blouse material fabrics under Mohinee. The fabrics will be sold through a conventional two-tier distribution network across India. There is no OTC fabric brand available at pan India level for women's wear fabric in taka form. We are seeing ample opportunities in this segment to grow and want to be a most preferred brand in women's wear at mid and premium price points", he added.
"We are focusing mainly on the environment-friendly and breathability of the fabrics for sheer comfort and drapes. Our product mix is developed in such a way that it will cater requirements of premium and mid segments of the market. We are coming up with the multi-fiber concept which will comprise of several new generation fibers like Modal, Viscose, Tencel, Linen, Flax, Bamberg and many more", said Gaurav Gupta, Vice President (Marketing and Sales) of Mafatlal Industries Ltd., Nadiad.
Mafatlal's legacy in women's wear is well-known and it is recognized as a remarkable player in providing the best quality apparel fabrics since 1905. Mafatlal is carrying a legacy of brand Shalini, which has a prominent brand recall in blouse fabrics.
Mafatlal Industries Ltd. offers the widest range of high-quality fabrics. With the OEKO-TEX quality certification, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001-2015 certifications, GOTS, and OCS certifications, ensuring quality is a strength.
Mafatlal has got an integrated mill in Gujarat, which is equipped with the state-of-art technology. Nadiad unit caters to the standards of its international customers such as Marks & Spencers, Next, Jack & Jones, Zara, Talbots, Ann Taylor and many more.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

