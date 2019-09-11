Magictap launches "Magictap.events"- India's first online platform powered by AI

Nikhil Tuteja, Founder - Magictap
New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magictap has launched India's first online booking platform "Magictap.events" to hire event technology experiences.
Event Management industry is predicted to cross 10,000 crore mark by 2020-21 as per Event and Entertainment Management Association (EY-EEMA) and over the past few years, Magictap has grown and has a global presence in the event industry.
Magictap offers event organisers and corporates a better, more flexible way to manage their events and deepen their relationship with attendees and sponsors.
Magictap makes the latest technologies more accessible to the end-users via their various services and the online booking platform "Magictap.events" is an extension to it. With Magictap's online platform, anyone from anywhere can book Technology Experiences for their events with the ease of a click.
In today's day and age, it's becoming increasingly important to take advantage of technology to ensure that your audience remains engaged during an event. Conference and event organisers are constantly under pressure to make their event memorable and impactful for all attendees.
Engagement rates and efficiency can be boosted with a bit of innovation. By combining innovative technology with the creative expression one can achieve and create an everlasting experience.
Magictap specialises in creating interactive digital content, bespoke digital brand activations, semi-permanent technology platforms for customised short term hire. New form sport and fan engagement solutions are also available to keep the user central to the overall experience.
Magictap specialises in designing and engineering innovative spaces for conferences, brand activation, exhibition booths, festivals, trade shows and exhibitions, sports, etc. These spaces are built to connect with the consumers by understanding and evaluating the behaviour of the targeted visitor.
"What set Magictap apart from other experiential marketing companies are the in-depth research, planning, and execution of projects, backed by years of experience. In our association with Magictap for the last four years, we have experienced a different level of precision and perfection in their approach. We have been proud to have built a successful relationship and now the online platform will only make it much easier to book their pre-customised products and will only strengthen our relationship", commented Rajan Vathiyath, Director - RVR Presents Event Services Pvt. Ltd.
Magictap offers various functionalities like guest check-in, kiosk check-in, lead retrieval and most important our set of products creates amazing experiences in the event.
The product allows guests to self-register themselves at the event and print custom cards, wristbands or RFID badges to complete the sign-in process. Now long queues at the registration desk are history. With optimum use of AI, measuring an event's success is a piece of cake and helps corporates in planning their next line of events.
"Our USP is that we are more inventors than marketers. Some solutions our clients are looking for haven't been done before. So we start from scratch and create the idea. We figure out how it is going to work and build a prototype. The innovations we develop are always focused on a brand's future, sustainability and vision of tomorrow. Though we have few ready to go products also that does not need any customisation. With the launch of "Magictap.event", a booking platform for these products we are focusing on providing more scalable and low-cost solutions for event organisers with low budgets but with extremely high volume events. Using our app, Event Organisers would be able to do even more to give attendees an amasing event experience", said Nikhil Tuteja, Founder - Magictap.
Magictap's mobile app is available for Android devices. The product can further be integrated with various third-party applications such as cvent, Eventbrite, etc. Many leading brands like Cognizant, Godrej Properties, Oppo, Airtel, and many more have already benefited from using Magictap's set of products and services in their events.
