Aashna Sanghvi

Magnum's limited-edition pop-up is the ultimate destination this festive season

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magnum's limited-edition pop-up witnessed the most notable influencers and pleasure seekers from the city, who indulged in their own Magnum creation.
Fashion and lifestyle aficionados, Arthi Venkatesh and Aashna Sanghvi created a decadent, tempting treat by drizzling their Magnum hazelnut with caramel sauce, before sprinkling it with silver pearls and caramel crisps. Adorning their Magnum with luxurious sprinklers, the influencers styled self - indulgent Magnums at the pop-up with their followers.
Through the debut of this pop-up in Mumbai and Chennai, Magnum gives consumers a stylish way to pamper themselves by creating their own dream Magnum. The rich ice cream covered in a chocolatey layer and luscious drizzle is an epitome of true indulgence.
"We have received an incredible response both in Mumbai & Chennai and are so glad to amplify the festive cheer in the city with the Magnum pop-up. We witnessed our loyalists dive into pure indulgence by creating their own delectable version", said Himanshu Kanwar, Head, Ice-creams, India spokesperson.
"Magnum's pop-up totally added the fun quotient to my festive season. I enjoyed styling my Magnum Hazelnut with rainbow sprinklers & caramel crisps toppings. It was a truly pure indulgence for everyone at the pop-up", said Arthi Venkatesh, Fashion influencer.
Satisfy your chocolate cravings in style and rush to indulge in your own Magnum creation!
Located at Festival Square in Phoenix Market City, Mumbai and Food Court in Phoenix Market City, Chennai till 22nd November.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

