Mahagun adjudged Developer of the Year - North India at International Brand Equity Awards

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mahagun Group, Delhi-based leading real estate player, received top honours at the International Brand Equity (IBE) Awards 2019 held in Bengaluru recently.

At a glittering function which was attended by who's who of the real estate industry, Mahagun Group was named as the Developer of the Year--North.

IBE Awards is one of the country's most prestigious awards that reaffirm the success stories of Indian Real Estate. It honours the brands, projects, quality as well as the main drivers of innovations and technology adopters.

"Mahagun has always been at the forefront of offering the best of the products in both residential and commercial category, which is accompanied by top-notch amenities and comfort and convenience all at one place. The award is also a testimony of our efforts. A lot of credit for this goes to our employees, channel partners, suppliers, and vendors for their immense contribution and unflinching support," said Dhiraj Jain, Director, Mahagun Group.

Mahagun Group has created a reputation for itself in commercial and residential property. The company has various projects in Noida, Greater Noida - West, Noida Expressway, and Ghaziabad.

Some of its on-going residential projects are Mahagun Manorial and Mahagun Meadows at Noida Expressway, Mahagun Mantra, and Mahagun Mywoods at Greater Noida West, Mahagun Mirabella and Mahagun Mezzaria at Sector 79 and Sector 78 in Noida respectively. The group is also successfully running a shopping mall by the name of Mahagun Metro Mall in Vaishali, Ghaziabad.

While Mahagun bagged the award for North, Purvankara Developer was named the Developer of the Year - South India.

