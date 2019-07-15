Maharani The Kitchen
Maharani The Kitchen

Maharani The Kitchen offers you the Best Royal Cuisine in Delhi/NCR

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:29 IST

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): A legacy in the food industry for more than 40 years, Maharani the Kitchen is one of the best places to serve Royal Cuisine in Delhi-NCR.
It is one of the famous places in Delhi to provide a royal taste in vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. This is a place with not only offering royal food but also an authentic royal ambience to all its visitors.
A most popular restaurant in Indirapuram not only offers good food and good ambience but also very good discount offers like flat 10 per cent discount on ordering online along with a 15 per cent inaugural discount on all food Items.
This restaurant is maintaining its legacy for 40 years with the same old taste; Maharani the Kitchen offers an eclectic lunch and dinner menu that reflects the historic and cultural traditions of India and its cuisines in their best forms. It is a Multi-cuisine restaurant specializing in Sizzlers and Biryani, with chefs that have worked for years to perfect their Mughlai and Chinese delicacies to delight you with their food.
If you are looking for an ambience that soothes your mind and food that comforts your soul, look no further. Currently, Maharani: The Kitchen has 5 outlets within Delhi in GT Road, Connaught Place, Kavi Nagar and in RDC
"It was not easy to maintain this ancestral legacy as it is a big responsibility to provide the same taste and ambience since such a long time but I think hard work of me and my great chefs have maintained this taste and have created an important place in the taste of our customers. We expect to go at the same pace in future and grow and create a buzz in the food industry not only in Delhi and but also in India and internationally", said Ankur Gupta, Owner Maharani the Kitchen
Ancestral founders Late Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Late Kiran Gupta and R B Gupta established this esteemed brand with a mindset to that if nothing else in this world really satisfies you, the taste of food of Maharani the Kitchen will leave a mark of taste in minds of all the customers.
The staff of this restaurant is hired seeing the qualities like they should be perfect in serving food to the customers, look presentable, have good etiquettes and brilliant communication skills so that not only the food but also the staff becomes a major attraction for the customers.
The restaurant has been modified a bit according to today's requirement of the customers and there are always some or the interesting events and offers to go on in the restaurant in order to attract their target customers. Whether it is young or old everyone can get their cuisines.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

