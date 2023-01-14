Maharashtra, Indo-Canada trade body agree to promote tourism, women and child development

Mumbai (Maharashtra), January 14 (ANI): The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce and the Maharashtra government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of women and child development to strengthen Anganwadis and Bal Grehas, besides promoting tourism and accelerating skill development in the state.

A large number of jobs are expected to be created with the help of this MoU. The state has a target to create one lakh jobs in the tourism sector and is bringing policies into place.

Maharashtra Employment and Entrepreneurship, Women and Child Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha is of the opinion that if lakhs of jobs are created then the development of the ministry will pick momentum.



The agreement was signed at the Ministry Hall on Friday.

Manisha Verma, Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Tourism Department, Ramaswamy N, Commissioner, Skill Development, Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, General Manager, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, V.R.Thakur, Deputy Secretary, Women and Child Development Department were present during the signing of the MoU.

Minister Lodha said there is a lot of potential in the field of tourism in the state of Maharashtra. (ANI)

