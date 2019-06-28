India's Great Entrerpreneurs Award 2019
Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar felicitates Aninda Basu with 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2019'

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:57 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Rao Jankar felicitates several entrepreneur with 'India's Great Entrepreneurs Awards 2019' for their exemplary work in nation building saying the entrepreneur are the very foundation of the economy and also help create employment.
'India's Great Entrepreneurs Awards 2019' was organized by the National Human Council at Gurgaon Industrial Association House (GIA House) located in Gururgram, where the Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra Mahadev Rao Jankar felicitated entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the development of the country. On this occasion, the award of 'Entrepreneur of the Year (IT Sector) 2019' was given to Aninda Basu, Group CEO of Alchemy TechSol India Pvt. Ltd.
Alchemy has been recognized as the best technology partner to many top notches IT organizations as well as overseas IT captive and R&D centres in India.
Alchemy TechSol India Pvt Ltd is one of the fastest growing IT solutions and services companies committed to its clientele success and customize their service offerings around customer experience and success. They deliver seamless business efficiency coupled with superior customer experience, driven by their domain-agnostic solutions, which find application in myriad verticals including IT, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare amongst others.
They have a deep rooted domain expertise coupled with a very agile methodology in customer approach & service offerings. Alchemy TechSol has mastered the technology of the modern era. It has more than 2500 affiliates and it is increasing with every passing day. Its branches are located in the US and the Middle East at the global level along with the major cities in India such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and the NCR.
"Industries are the very foundation for the country's prosperity and help the nation on the path of progress. Today, this award has inspired me to work more diligently for the development of the country and the region", said Aninda Basu, CEO of Alchemy TechSol India Pvt Ltd.
"There is long exciting journey ahead with the transformation in technology landscape we look forward to partner with our clients for their success in the areas of Cloud, Automation, AI, Digital, IOT, Engineering services. Our present engagements with our clients are on 3 major lines of services - IT Infra managed services, Engineering Services and IT Staffing services. We look forward to enhance our client engagement by productizing our services and create Artificial Intelligence and Cloud based tools, digitalized process. Our growth story remains intact with both India and Global market (US and UAE) with a vision to further expanding in Europe and South East Asian countries", he added.
Chief Guest of the award ceremony, Shri Mahadev Rao, Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra, felicitated other renowned industrialists in the country like N Mangala, Deepak Saini, G P Gupta, Colonel Raj Singla, A K Kohli and Parveen Yadav too.
"History tells that a particular sector only prospers, and then the per capita income of the region increases once an industry is set up. The industrialists also generate opportunities for employment and help increase the economy of a country", said Mahadev Rao.
"Respecting and honouring entrepreneurs and industrialists is actually honouring the country and businessmen lay the foundation of a country's development", he added.
"The industrialists are those who give the highest revenue to the country's exchequer, that is why the government should give priority to resolving their problems while respecting the businessmen", said J. N. Mangala, President, GIA.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:07 IST

