Pradeep Udhas, Office Managing Partner KPMG, Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble CM Maharashtra and Atul Nishar, President TiE Mumbai
Pradeep Udhas, Office Managing Partner KPMG, Devendra Fadnavis, Hon'ble CM Maharashtra and Atul Nishar, President TiE Mumbai

Maharashtra - the future start-up capital of India

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 04(ANI/NewsVoir): Indian start-up ecosystem has undergone a tectonic shift over the past decade. The numbers of start-ups have grown seven folds from around 7000 in 2008 to around 50,000 by end - 2018.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis,TiE Mumbai and KPMG-India recently released two research and recommendation report titled "Maharashtra and the exciting growth of its start-up ecosystem" and "Pune 2.0 - The start-up Hub."
India has the 3rd largest start-up base globally while Mumbai ranked 7th in terms of growth in VC deals secured in 2015-2017. The report states Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad as emerging start-up hubs in Maharashtra. The total funding raised by Start-up s in Mumbai and Pune between January 2014 and September 2018 is INR 377 Billion.
Several government initiatives have been in place to drive this start-up growth in the region - Maharashtra State Innovative start-up Policy 2018, Fintech Policy 2018 and Maharashtra State Innovation Society. Few challenges like high real estate prices, limited availability of tech talent and transportation infrastructure issues were also highlighted in the report. The enablers and drivers for start-up growth are attributed to a Supportive ecosystem (investors, incubators, etc), huge customer base and the geographic advantage of the region.
The report also provided key recommendations for the region, namely skill development and training, policy support and private participation, job creation, infrastructure development and social and employment incentives.
"In an attempt to nurture entrepreneurship and build an economy that promotes new ideas, the Departments of Skill Development and entrepreneurship launched the Maharashtra State Innovative start-up Policy 2018 to drive innovation and provide an enabling environment for start-ups", said Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
He congratulated TiE Mumbai and KPMG for championing the entrepreneurship cause and that his government will provide full support to make Maharashtra the #1 destination for start-ups.
"At TiE Mumbai, we have a clear goal to make Mumbai the start-up capital of India. Mumbai has the 3rd largest start-up base in India and has ranked 1st in terms of number of start-up registrations in 2018 in India. With strong support from the Government and our thrust in setting up incubation centers, conducting accelerator programs and active mentoring, am sure we will achieve numero uno position in all other parameters", said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.
"The Maharashtra government is working towards implementing various initiatives, designed to promote an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship in the state", explained Pradeep Udhas, Office Managing Partner, West, at KPMG in India.
Pune start-up Landscape
Marked by a slew of new launches, early stage investing, acquisitions, mentoring and more Pune is rapidly emerging as one of the country's prime start-up epicenters. There are 3200 active Start-up s in Pune as of 2018, with 2 per cent of India's tech start-up s based out of Pune. Large fresh and experienced talent pool, presence of strong IT and ITeS industry and proximity to Mumbai are some key advantages of Pune.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 18:29 IST

Clovia and Colors TV enter into a strategic collaboration

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand, has partnered with Colors TV for an exclusive sleepwear collection called the 'STARLIT collection' which will be worn by characters from the TV shows on Colors. The collection was launched in April this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:52 IST

BPCL, HPCL pick up 25 pc stake each in IOC's LPG pipeline project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The government-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have signed an agreement to form a joint venture company for the country's largest LPG pipeline project from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:41 IST

WayCool takes over distribution operations of Farm Taaza

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): WayCool Foods & Products Pvt Ltd has engaged into a business transfer agreement with Farm Taaza, a Bengaluru based fresh produce e-commerce enterprise that works with online and offline retailers and other clients.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:31 IST

Selling pressure pulls down equity indices as investors hope for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended in the negative territory on Tuesday as traders booked profit and investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on interest rates later this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:59 IST

AAI signs pact with Boeing to modernise air traffic management in India

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday announced the signing of a technical assistance agreement to develop an air traffic management roadmap which will improve airspace utilisation and help maintain efficient aircraft operations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:51 IST

India lost $13 billion in revenue collections due to trade...

.Washington DC [United States], June 4 (ANI): Potential tax revenue losses to the Indian government due to trade misinvoicing are estimated at 13 billion dollars in 2016, according to a study by think-tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI).

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:34 IST

Head to Haut Monde in Dehradun this summer vacation

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Haut Monde, Hill Stream Resort and Spa, situated among the lush green mountains, provide the most luxurious rooms. In the village of Kokliyal, Dehradun, Haut Monde Resorts provides with the best balcony views of the setting sun on the horizon, green lawns, an

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:43 IST

Bajaj Finserv partners with motherhood hospitals to provide Life...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a bid to expand its Life Care Finance segment, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, today announced its partnership with motherhood hospitals, a comprehensive network of women & children hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:35 IST

Grow your savings by 50 percent with a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): With a fixed deposit, you can steadily grow your wealth or save for a goal like your wedding, the down payment of a home, a purchase of a new car, and more. While fixed deposits were often overlooked in the past owing to inadequate returns

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:28 IST

RBI tweaks exposure framework for banks, introduces economic...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made changes in guidelines on large exposures framework for banks to reduce the concentration of risk and align them with global norms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:12 IST

PokerBaazi announces 'Value Bomb', India's biggest High-Value tournament

New Delhi [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): PokerBaazi, India's most trusted online Poker platform is all set to launch India's biggest high-value tournament, the Value Bomb. A unique event with mind-boggling numbers and unreal value for money, it is scheduled to take place from 5th - 9th June

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Two-thirds of British firms unable to fill digital positions: Report

London [Britain], June 4 (ANI): Britain is losing out on 63 billion pounds a year as companies struggle to find people with digital skills, a study by the Confederation of British lndustry and Tata Consultancy Services said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl