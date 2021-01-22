Mahatma Award to recognize and honour Impact Leaders and Organizations for their CSR efforts, Sustainable Business Practices and Social initiatives

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/SRV Media): "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others''. These simple yet highly thought-provoking words by Mahatma Gandhi have inspired millions across the world to help those in need.

Inspired by the spirit of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Mahatma Award celebrates social impact leaders and change-makers across the globe. These organizations work towards making an impact and leading the way to a sustainable future.

The Mahatma Award is founded and constituted by Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as 'The CSR Man of India'. Sachdeva is a stout Gandhian and echoes the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Sachdeva played a pivotal role in lobbying for the CSR Bill, 2013 and continues to invest in various NGO and NPOs across the world.

Mahatma Award continues to honour the most accomplished sustainable, responsible, and social efforts and initiatives within the private, public, and development sector. The initiatives range from sustainability to philanthropy to shared value to social impact to corporate social responsibility.



"Our vision from the beginning has been to spread Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and ethos around the world. With the Mahatma Award, we look to honour those who have contributed greatly to society and continue to work for the greater cause. Mahatma Gandhi's legacy being global, we wish to make the Mahatma Award a global movement by hosting it in New York, London, Cape Town besides India," said Amit Sachdeva, Founder of Mahatma Award.

The Mahatma Award is supported by the Aditya Birla Group to honour the winners every year. Rajashree Birla along with Amit Sachdeva present the award each year at the ceremony. The Aditya Birla Group has a long-standing history with Mahatma Gandhi himself as well as his principles. Right from the time of Ghanshyam Das Birla, the founding father of the illustrious and massive multinational, the Birla group has had close ties with Mahatma Gandhi. To continue his legacy and recognize the deserving organizations, Aditya Birla Group continues to aid the Mahatma Award.

The award ceremony is hosted annually by Liveweek, a social impact company in different parts of the world. Since its inception, the Mahatma Award has honoured more than 250 change making organizations and impact leaders across various categories and sectors. Some of the notable past recipients are Ratan Tata, TATA Group, Rajashree Birla, Aditya Birla Group, Google Ad Grants at Google, IBM Foundation, Twitter for Good, Microsoft, Reliance Foundation, Piramal Foundation, Renew Power, ITC, L&T Technologies, Tech Mahindra Foundation, Hero Motocorp, Oil India, Bharathi Cement, Keysite Technologies, Capgemini, Cadence, Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, JSPL Foundation, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), Magic Bus India, Save the Children, Feeding America, Americares, Taawon, Microfund for Women, Habitat for Humanity, Hague Business Agency, Plan International, and many more leading organizations and individuals.

To know more, check: Mahatma Award

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

