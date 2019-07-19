Manipal Edu Building
MAHE takes a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings, is 3rd best in India

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:51 IST

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal took a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings announced by Times Higher Education on Thursday 18 July 2019. From 704 last year, MAHE figures at 419 overall this year. The remarkable improvement has placed MAHE third behind IISc Bengaluru and IIT Madras and tops among the private institutions in India.
The 2019 rankings are based on a survey carried out between November 2018 and February 2019, which received a total of 11,554 responses from 135 countries. The reputation table ranks institutions for their reputation in research and teaching. Accordingly, MAHE is ranked 414 in Teaching and 458 in Research.
"MAHE's entry into the Times Higher Education's list of top 500 Universities of the world by Reputation is the culmination of the efforts of the last five years. All my faculty, staff and students are to be congratulated for this stellar performance. I expect to see an even better outcome in 2020", said Dr H Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor, MAHE.
MAHE has done well in all the rankings this year. In NIRF, the University broke into the top ten and in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 Manipal figured in the 701-750 bands which also placed MAHE top among the private universities in India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

