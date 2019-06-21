Manipal Edu Building
Manipal Edu Building

MAHE Top Private Indian University in QS World Rankings

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:55 IST

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) emerged as the top ranked private university in India according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 released on Wednesday.
In the 16th edition of the rankings, Manipal figures in the 701-750 band, up from 750-800 last year, among the 1620 considered universities and 1000 published universities from 82 countries. MAHE's performance was among the top 66 per cent in the rankings this time.
For the 2020 rankings, QS has analyzed over 93 million citations from more than 13 million papers, 45,000 survey responses from employers and 94,000 survey responses from academics before evaluating 1000 Universities.
Universities are evaluated on six performance indicators: Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Student-to-faculty ratio, Citations per faculty, International faculty ratio and international student ratio. Four of the indicators are based on 'hard' data, and the remaining two are based on major global surveys - one of academics and another of employers - each the largest of their kind.
In the subject-wise QS World University Ranking announced earlier this year, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences was ranked in the 201-250 range in the Pharmacy and Pharmacology discipline. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal was ranked in the 351-400 range in medicine, an improvement of 50 ranks from the previous year's rankings.
"We have been working hard on every performance indicator and the results have started showing. We hope to improve our position in the world rankings in the coming years, and of course do better in the Indian surveys", said Dr H. Vinod Bhat, MAHE Vice Chancellor.
In the NIRF national rankings, MAHE was placed at No. 9 and recognized as one of the top 10 Universities in India. A number of other ranking agencies in India, have in their 2019 surveys, found MAHE to be the best private university in the country. THE WEEK for instance, has for the fifth consecutive time ranked Manipal as the best private university in the country and Education World have ranked MAHE top private university for the fourth successive time.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:24 IST

Govt announces many 'key reforms' to boost domestic apparel...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the central government announced many "key reforms" such as relaxation of Sections of Income Tax Act and incentives to boost the domestic apparel sector to enable it to compete with multinational brands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Reviewing package rates for AB-PMJAY essential for quality...

New Delhi [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Medical Technology Association of India, which represents leading research-based medical technology companies with significant investments in India, today said that the government's move to set up specialist committees to review package rates for more than 1300

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:50 IST

ARENA opens new franchise in Bagalur Main Road, 13th Center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has today announced the launch of its 13th Center in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:48 IST

IIMB's Executive General Management Programme welcomes 50th...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) at IIM Bangalore, India's top ranked B-school, notches up a milestone achievement as it turns a fabulous fifty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 17:47 IST

Bullion industry hails Mohit Bharatiya's era of modernisation,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Mohit Bharatiya, the man known for introducing the country to gold lending rates and gold spot exchange, has stepped down from the presidentship of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:46 IST

Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's...

Singapore, June 21 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured bonds of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:25 IST

Sensex ends 407 points lower, Yes Bank and Maruti top losers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices on Friday failed to carry forward yesterday's momentum and extended losses in the last hour of the trading session amid profit booking.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:19 IST

CM KCR launched Medigadda Pump House

Medigadda (Telangana) [India] June 21 (ANI/Digpu): The prestigious and world's biggest lift irrigation scheme Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandra Sekhar Rao on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:37 IST

249 startups given financial support by FFS in last three years: Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A total of 249 startups have been supported in the past three years with the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:31 IST

Yasasu to hire 500 ITI students for waste management

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Waste management is a growing sector and there will be an abundance of opportunities going ahead. Yasasu Green one of the leading companies in waste processing has successfully set new standards of hiring by creating opportunities for the cross-functional indu

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:42 IST

Start-ups to compete at first-ever Dubai Start-Up Hub road show in India

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative start-ups from India will have an opportunity to pitch and compete for business setup support in Dubai when they gather for the first-ever Dubai Start-up Hub roadshow which will be held in Delhi and Bangalore on June 24th-26th 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:26 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance gets CCI nod to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Friday that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved its proposed merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Read More
iocl