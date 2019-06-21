MAHE Top Private Indian University in QS World Rankings

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) emerged as the top ranked private university in India according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 released on Wednesday.

In the 16th edition of the rankings, Manipal figures in the 701-750 band, up from 750-800 last year, among the 1620 considered universities and 1000 published universities from 82 countries. MAHE's performance was among the top 66 per cent in the rankings this time.

For the 2020 rankings, QS has analyzed over 93 million citations from more than 13 million papers, 45,000 survey responses from employers and 94,000 survey responses from academics before evaluating 1000 Universities.

Universities are evaluated on six performance indicators: Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Student-to-faculty ratio, Citations per faculty, International faculty ratio and international student ratio. Four of the indicators are based on 'hard' data, and the remaining two are based on major global surveys - one of academics and another of employers - each the largest of their kind.

In the subject-wise QS World University Ranking announced earlier this year, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences was ranked in the 201-250 range in the Pharmacy and Pharmacology discipline. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal was ranked in the 351-400 range in medicine, an improvement of 50 ranks from the previous year's rankings.

"We have been working hard on every performance indicator and the results have started showing. We hope to improve our position in the world rankings in the coming years, and of course do better in the Indian surveys", said Dr H. Vinod Bhat, MAHE Vice Chancellor.

In the NIRF national rankings, MAHE was placed at No. 9 and recognized as one of the top 10 Universities in India. A number of other ranking agencies in India, have in their 2019 surveys, found MAHE to be the best private university in the country. THE WEEK for instance, has for the fifth consecutive time ranked Manipal as the best private university in the country and Education World have ranked MAHE top private university for the fourth successive time.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

