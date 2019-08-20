Mahindra Finance has over 62 lakh customers in over 3.7 lakh villages in India.
Mahindra Finance has over 62 lakh customers in over 3.7 lakh villages in India.

Mahindra Finance and Ideal Finance form joint venture in Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:50 IST

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 20 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has entered into a joint venture with Ideal Finance Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of the leading Sri Lankan conglomerate Ideal Group.
Mahindra Finance will invest Rs (Sri Lankan) two billion until March 2021 for up to 58.2 per cent stake in Ideal Finance.
The joint venture will capitalise on Mahindra Finance's 25-year expertise in the financial services domain and Ideal Finance's domestic market knowledge to build a leading financial services business in Sri Lanka.
Mahindra Finance, India's leading NBFC focused on rural and semi-urban markets, has been looking at expanding its market overseas as part of its global growth strategy. Sri Lanka, with its cultural and geographical similarity to India and its vibrant financial services market, emerged as the first choice.
"We believe that the Sri Lankan market holds great potential for growth," said Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Mahindra Finance. "We see a strong, long term growth opportunity in this market and are committed to bringing in the required capital and expertise to fuel this growth," he said in a statement.
Nalin Welgama, Chairman of Ideal Finance Ltd, said, "At a time where non-banking financial institutions are pressured by low economic growth and flagging vehicle sales, I welcome the timely entry of Mahindra Finance to Sri Lanka. They bring with them the most invaluable sector exposure, vision and lifeblood in terms of capital infusion to Ideal Finance."
Mahindra Finance has over 62 lakh customers in over 3.7 lakh villages in India and has assets under management of over Rs 70,000 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:15 IST

Licious launches India's first meat-based spread range

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): Consolidating its position as India's first and only Meat Food Brand, Licious announced its foray into packaged food category with the launch of its latest innovation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:55 IST

CG Power shares plummet 20 pc as probe uncovers several irregularities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd plummeted nearly 20 per cent on Tuesday after its Risk and Audit Committee raised red flags on five counts which were prejudicial to the company.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:12 IST

Wipro collaborates with IISc for research in autonomous systems,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct advanced applied research in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G space.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:24 IST

Equities slip into negative zone, Yes Bank down by 4.4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Equity indices were volatile during early hours on Tuesday with most sectoral indices in the red.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:52 IST

Committee submits report on replacing I-T Act with Direct Tax Code

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A committee of experts headed by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) member Akhilesh Ranjan on Monday submitted its report on replacing the Income Tax Act with a new Direct Tax Code.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:33 IST

Teaser of 'Officer Arjun Singh IPS' starring Priyanshu...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 19(ANI/NewsVoir): Patriotism is at an all-time high in the Indian film industry and leveraging the current Bollywood vibe, Ek Tera Saath writer and Director Arshad Siddiqui is coming back with yet another action-packed drama - Officer Arjun Singh IPS.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:30 IST

Odisha government okays five investment proposals worth Rs 2.04...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Odisha state government on Monday approved five investment proposals envisaging total investment of Rs 2.04 lakh crore and employment opportunities for 27,645 people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:17 IST

Tech Mahindra and Loomba Foundation join hands to support cause...

New Delhi [India] August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced today its collaboration with The Loomba Foundation

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:15 IST

Loan becomes easy with ATD Money 'Payday Loan'

New Delhi [India] August 19(ANI/NewsVoir): A renowned company ATD Fintech with their app ATD Money launches 'payday loan' which aims at helping the employees of the corporate sector during the time of financial crunch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:56 IST

Tackle emergencies without any stress by using a Loan against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fixed deposit is a preferred investment option for risk-averse investors, who seek stable growth and safety of their investment capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:44 IST

Domestic cotton spinners in a bind as weak export demand weighs...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The performance of domestic cotton spinners is likely to weaken in the current financial year following a brief recovery in FY19 as they are grappling with the twin challenges of weak export demand and uncompetitive cotton prices, investment information firm ICRA said

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:34 IST

Embassy Group Hosts the 6th Edition of 'Embassy Pedal for the Planet'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 19(ANI/BusinessWire India): After the success of organizing the largest cycling event of the city over the past few years, Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer announces the 6th Edition of 'Embassy Pedal for the Planet'.

Read More
iocl