Mahindra partners with Salesforce to drive first of its kind digital transformation in customer experience

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its partnership with Salesforce, the global CRM leader.
Together, both companies will deliver a one-of-a-kind digital transformation in the Indian automobile industry, focused on innovating and digitizing its entire customer experience value chain.
Mahindra has embarked on a digital transformation journey to deliver an industry-leading connected customer experience, connected employees experience and an intelligent dealer engagement. To achieve its digital vision, Mahindra in partnership with Salesforce, Sitecore and PwC India will move from various solutions to a single unified platform to provide a holistic, coherent and connected view of its customers by capturing all customer data in one place.
The deployment of Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud with Einstein artificial intelligence and the Salesforce Lightning Platform will deliver an omni-channel consistent with One Mahindra digital experience. It will focus on growing the company's target customer base, leveraging AI-driven insights, and provide personalized recommendations. Most importantly, this will offer a seamless customer journey from online to retail.
Further, by collaborating with dealers it will offer guided selling consultation, proactive customer service, on-the-go connected vehicle services. The latter will come with real-time vehicle diagnostics with linked predictive maintenance services delivering a unified customer journey.
Comments on the announcement
"At Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of disruption with the customer at the epicenter. Disruptions necessitate innovative 360-degree digital platforms to address the rapidly evolving needs of our customer at various touch points. Hence we partnered with Salesforce to re-imagine the entire customer experience. This digital journey focuses on innovating and digitizing the entire customer experience through integrated sales, service, marketing and engagement capabilities, for a connected and immersive experience. This is the start of an exciting journey for us and we look forward to setting new standards of digitization for the Indian auto industry," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.
"The automotive industry has gone through a lot of major changes in the past few decades. Companies need to get the most out of disruptive technologies to meet customers' demand for always-on and intuitive experiences, reshaping value chains with faster time to market. A good experience begins when companies connect with customers at the need recognition stage - and it all starts with data. We are proud to be a technology partner for Mahindra enabling the team with a true 360-degree view of customers delivering seamless experiences," said Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India.
"New types of technologies are changing the way people interact with the world around them, and they are beginning to expect similar experiences while both driving and shopping for their cars. Salesforce Customer 360 empowers Mahindra and Mahindra and their dealers to connect with, acquire, engage and retain their customers in new and powerful ways by analyzing data coming from a multitude of sources - digital channels, the car, dealer systems, and internal systems - and deliver outstanding customer experiences. We are excited to be a part of this journey and look forward to driving more transformations for a diverse country like India," said Achyut Jajoo, Vice President and Chief Solutions Officer, Salesforce Automotive.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

