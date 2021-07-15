Maiden batch of SRM AP Students create record with incredible startup

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is indeed the first-ever Indian Private University where the maiden batch of graduating students successfully launch a startup - OurEye.ai. Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi and Saurabh Ghanekar, Computer Science students of SRM University, AP- Andhra Pradesh are the Co-founders of OurEye.ai.

OurEye.ai is all about creating a whole new world of remote auditing and monitoring with pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure. It is a Real-Time video analytics platform that enables enterprises to supercharge their business with video analytics. This transforms and solves numerous operational problems across a variety of sectors such as F&B, Hospitality, Workplace safety and Manufacturing.

The virtual video auditing solution provides data on certain critical metrics on Hygiene/Safety & Quality. OurEye.ai, since its inception, has analysed more than 5000 hours of video feeds across enterprises in India and the US. OurEye.ai has also successfully raised $120,000 from top venture capitalists and high-ranking angel investors.

OurEye.ai has a variety of industry partners such as Microsoft for Startups, NASSCOM and AWS for Startups. Poised for growth OurEye plans to scale up its current team and expand into new markets helping enterprises adopt path-breaking technology to reduce operational challenges and expenses.

Miran says, "SRM AP is a place that provides an exciting world of opportunities and an amazing learning experience. This was something that truly helped me discover and define my future. The Semester Abroad Program to UC Berkeley on Entrepreneurship is something so unique, to me, a life-changing opportunity. In fact, the idea of OurEye.ai was born when I lost my mobile in a park and waited for more than 10 days just to receive a reply on the camera footage. Upon further research, we realised that enterprises around the world have over a billion cameras that are placed on walls solely recording data to hard drives and that data is used only for analysing events after they happen. This put into motion the formation of a business idea of foraying into an AI-based real-time virtual video auditing solution. We've presented this project on a multitude of global hackathons and have won many awards against the likes of MIT, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon and many more in the US."



"The Next Tech Lab, is an amazing place to work round the clock as we've had access to the lab 24/7, 'You become who you are with' is the community approach and culture at NextTech Lab. Imagine what the world can be and must be. Adithya and Anshuman, returning from MIT founded the lab, taking inspiration from the MIT Media Lab a place they had spent time working and building projects. OurEye was developed at NextTech - we built the best projects, had fun exploring and innovating with technology every single day. NextTech Lab is the first-ever lab in India to be awarded the prestigious QS Award by the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania," said Sourav.

The Co-founders say, "Now OurEye.ai, having launched with $120,000 from top venture capital firms and leading angel investors, is on its way to expand the business globally across sectors and is working on an aggressive growth plan to further raise $1 million and more down the line."

President Dr. P. Sathyanarayan said, "SRM AP has a clear charter to advance and promote entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem and culture to transform the state and the country. It is gratifying to see that we were the first in the country to strike an alliance with UC Berkeley, SECT and Jacobs, for Design, Innovation and Entrepreneurship".

"Our vision is that SRM AP should become the pride of Amaravati like what UC Berkeley and Stanford are for Silicon Valley. With immense pleasure, I recognise and award Sourav, Miran and Saurabh, the Co-founders of OurEye.ai, the startup an award of Rs. 5 lakhs," he added.

"Miran, Saurabh and Sourav, students of the maiden batch of SRM AP, are not only setting an example to fellow students but will be quite involved with the University in establishing and creating an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. Such successes certainly reaffirm our commitment to entrepreneurship and the idea of promoting startups, which are so critical to define the character and future of the university, region and the nation," expressed Prof V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

