Make Achaar Great Again - Nilon's launches AchaarWithVichaar as its latest campaign

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nilon's India, one of India's oldest and most loved processed food companies, has launched its latest new media campaign #AchaarWithVichaar, featuring some of the top content creators of India and its most beloved fans.

Masala is the pulse of India - we love it in our food, moods and conversations. Playing on this, Nilon's #AchaarWithVichaar aims to build consideration for pickles in the minds of the new-age consumer. Tangy taste coupled with the many health benefits of the pickle such as boosting immunity, improving digestion, strengthening gut and many more, Nilon's believes this is the perfect time for the brand to bring back the much-needed masala and magic in the lives of Indian youth, while boosting sales for its recently launched Rajasthani-flavourited pickles through Amazon. And how do they want to do that? By introducing the First Achaari show of India!

"We are very excited for this campaign. Nilon's products are something that the youth of this country has grown up with and when they today see us talking to them in their language, lingo and laughter, we are certain that these millennials will make Nilon's Achaar their companion once again. There's so much that the humble pickle that our dadis have made us love has to offer- right from health to taste," shared Rajheev Aggarwal, Director & CEO, Nilon's, while talking about the campaign.

The 2-month long campaign begins with many exciting activities that they believe would appeal to the youngsters, like a crowd-sourced Achaari Rap Anthem, Nilon's Chant for the Longest Achaar that finally lead up to the Instagram-LIVE show.

Partnering with some of the biggest content creators of the country from the spheres of lifestyle, health and food, a promise of achaari conversations, atrangi creations and lots of laughter is what the brand is looking forward to as the campaign kicks off.

"Some of the quirkiest minds of the country have come together to give Nilon's Achaar the new-age spin it deserves. For us at M&C Saatchi February, the most exciting aspect is the involvement of not just the best of content creators, but also the creators who live amongst us- the fans of Nilon's! We hope #AchaarWithVichaar resonates with our target audience and creates a stir to remember", said Gopal Krishnan, Founder & MD, M&C Saatchi February, on his expectations from the campaign.

Nilon's has already launched the #AchaarWithVichaar Rap Anthem, the brand's first crowdsourced anthem featuring content creators and users. The rap has reached the screens of over 13 million Indians, with more on its way.

