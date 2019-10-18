RummyBaazi Logo
RummyBaazi Logo

Make Your Diwali Thrilling with RummyBaazi.com

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:00 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the festival of Diwali comes huge celebrations and festivities.
People find many ways and opportunities to celebrate and create memories worth cherishing. One of the most exhilarating ways to indulge in the festivity of Diwali is through our own favourite Card Games.
Thoroughly understanding the adoration for Card games during Diwali, RummyBaazi.com, the leading online gaming platform gives you all the more reasons to rejoice.
On the occasion of Diwali, the gaming giant has introduced Diwali special Depositor Free Entry tournaments for all the Rummy Lovers to try their skills and win awards. With the use of code 'Luckxmi200' on a minimum deposit of Rs 200 a person can get a ticket to the 2L Diwali Special Depositor Free Entry Tournament. Furthermore, the brand has also introduced 30 per cent instant real cash bonus on deposit. As part of the campaign to celebrate Festive October, users will get instant real cash on their deposits when using code 'Luckxmi30'. The code will be valid through the month.
To double the Diwali excitement, RummyBaazi.com has increased guarantees for its cash tournaments. With this, potential and existing players can now win up to twice as much in cash tournaments. All guarantees have been increased and the buy-in remains the same. For people who are just beginners and intend to play just to learn, the brand has introduced Rs 2 micro-cash tournaments. Low-stakes players can enter these tournaments and win cash worth Rs 200, with minimum stress.
"We are enormously excited to introduce these tournaments and offerings for our customers, to enhance the feel of the festival. Through these, we aim to extend the benefit of playing on RummyBaazi.com to all our patrons, be it beginners or professionals. RummyBaazi.com has received an incredible response since its launch. Through occasions like these, we look for opportunities to further strengthen this bond," said Sunit Warraich, Director, RummyBaazi.com.
RummyBaazi.com constantly strives to offer a supreme gaming experience to its patrons. With its innovative customer-centric approach, the brand has been successful in establishing itself as one of the most trusted and preferred gaming platforms for Rummy lovers.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

