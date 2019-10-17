Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Make your home festival-ready with a personal loan for home renovation from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:21 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a collateral-free personal loan for home improvement on flexible terms to customers looking to get their houses renovated and ready for the festive season.
Borrowers can benefit from a quick loan disbursal and use the finances to redo exteriors, remodel rooms, upgrade appliances and revamp interiors. All they need to do is meet the simple eligibility criteria, submit minimal documents and apply via a pre-approved offer.
Here's how a personal loan for home improvement will help you finance your home renovation expenses easily and quickly:
Unsecured loans for end-to-end renovation
Bajaj Finserv offers substantial financing, which is enough to bring all home-renovation expenses under one umbrella. All this comes without the need for any collateral. Customers can purchase new furniture and interior fittings, redo entranceways, landscape gardens, remodel living and dining areas, paint and redecorate the bedroom and bring home modern appliances without stepping out of budget.
Further, with a high loan amount approved, you can hire an interior designer to plan things to perfection. Exterior and interior revamp add a degree of grandeur to the season's celebrations. With ample financing available, customers can make the most of the seasonal deals on home furnishings, furniture, appliances and more to give their homes a festive touch without hassle.
Flexible terms and facilities for every budget and need
Customers can choose to repay the amount borrowed over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months. If major renovations are on the cards, borrowers can select a long tenor and thus, by splitting repayment over a greater number of months, keep their cash outflow in check. Customers can also pick a short tenor, in case their debt outgo is within bounds and thus, limit their net interest payments.
Home renovation needs tend to take unexpected turns and unforeseen work may call for additional financing. Bajaj Finserv helps borrowers obtain the convenience of instant funding by allowing customers to avail the flexi-loan facility. With this feature, individuals can withdraw finances from their overall sanction on the go, without needing to make fresh applications. Interest is incurred only on the amount utilised and borrowers can part-prepay finances when they have excess funds.
24-hour disbursals and pre-approved offers for instant financing
To obtain financing, customers need to fulfil only the simple eligibility criteria and produce the necessary KYC and financial documents. Once the loan application is approved, the finances are disbursed to the applicant's account in just 24 hours. Speedy financing is the key to get your home festival-ready without any delay and Bajaj Finserv allows customers to check their pre-approved loan to expedite proceedings and avail a loan on customised terms.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:06 IST

SIAM welcomes guidelines for setting up authorised vehicle...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday welcomed draft guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for setting up authorised vehicle scrapping facilities in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:32 IST

India invites US investments in infrastructure projects

New York [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has invited US investments in infrastructure projects and reiterated the government's commitment towards transparent policy-making.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:13 IST

vivo redefines the offline retail experience for customers:...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its first-ever technologically advanced experience zone with leading retail partner, Poorvika Mobiles in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:38 IST

Insurance Australia Group to exit SBI General Insurance Company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has decided to sell its 26 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:56 IST

Quess Corp signs pact to acquire 49 pc stake in TSIPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Business services provider Quess Corp has signed a settlement-cum-share purchase agreement to acquire 49 per cent stake in Trimax Smart Infraprojects Pvt Ltd (TSIPL) for Rs 13 crore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:23 IST

Equities flat as investors keep bets low, metal scrips decline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were largely flat during early hours on Thursday amid lacklustre global markets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:47 IST

How Rummy Passion is celebrating the Festival month with all...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The land of festivals, India, is mustering for the biggest festival of the year - Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:38 IST

Bajaj Finserv announces exciting offers on #JustEMI to make your...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, announces its #JustEMI wali Sparkling Diwali campaign which offers more than 1000+ exciting offers online or at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:32 IST

TO THE NEW moves into a larger office space in Noida

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company moves into a larger, state-of-the-art office in Noida with a capacity of over 2,000 people with a provision for further expansion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:32 IST

Havaianas make runway Debut at the India Fashion Week '19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the name suggests India Fashion Week defines the style goals for the Fashion brigade of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:31 IST

Gramener named one of the great places to work

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gramener, a leading Data Science company is one of the Best Workplaces in India according to the annual Great Place to Work® survey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:27 IST

Acute coal shortage affects NALCO's smelter plant operations

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Short supply of coal has severely impacted the production of National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), the 'navratna' central public sector enterprise said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl