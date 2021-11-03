MakeMyTrip partners with IndiGo to launch exclusive Air Charter Holiday Services to Phuket

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel company, in partnership with India's leading airline, IndiGo, has launched exclusive Air Charter Holiday Services to Phuket.

As countries open up to vaccinated travellers, MakeMyTrip together with the airline is making travelling to the holiday island easy while Phuket continues to remain closed for direct flyers from India. This industry-first and one-of-a-kind package has been packaged with various travel benefits, value adds and unmissable offers.

Bookable for 4th December, 9th December, 14th December, 19th December, 24th December, 29th December and 3rd January 2022, these charter holiday packages have been designed and packaged to offer unique leisure and stay experiences in Phuket.

As part of the package, the company will offer end-to-end travel services including airport transfers, Thailand Pass application assistance, early check-in and check-out at premium properties, travel insurance, return RT-PCR assistance among others. With packages starting at only INR 39,999, travellers will be able to make a booking at a special price of INR 1000 only. Package inclusions are detailed city tour, visit to Coral and Racha Island by speedboat, day trip to Dolphins Bay, to name a few.

Speaking on being the first to launch charter holiday services to Phuket, Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip shared, "Over the past few quarters our focus has been to build product and services that help make travel during the pandemic easy, safe and convenient. We are pleased to partner with IndiGo to launch these unique air charter holiday services. As Indian travellers eagerly wait to travel to some of the popular South Asian leisure destinations, we are beyond thrilled as we take a collective step towards offering means to make travel possible to Phuket and we look forward to bringing more destinations within reach. These packages have been uniquely designed to offer end-to-end travel services to ensure that our customers are worry-free while planning, and even during the trip."

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, IndiGo, said, "We have been innovating since the last year to provide a comfortable travel experience and more options to our customers. It's our pleasure to collaborate with MakeMyTrip to provide this unique package with charter flights to Phuket, one of the favourite holiday destination for Indians. We have witnessed an increased demand for leisure travel and this product will offer a unique opportunity for Indian travellers to celebrate the festivities in style. We are committed to providing an on-time, affordable, safe and hassle-free travel experience to the customers onboard our lean clean flying machines."



Commenting on the air charter holiday services, Khun Vachirachai Sirisumpan, Director Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) shared, "We are very pleased to support MakeMytrip and IndiGo and look forward to welcoming travellers from India to Phuket, Visitors to Thailand can find over 15,000 service agents from 10 types of services that have received the SHA certificate at thailandsha.com. The services include Restaurant, Accommodation, attraction, transportation, travel agency, health and beauty, Shopping Centers, sport for tourism, meeting/Theatre/entertainment, Souvenir shop and other shops. These sanitation measures which is the crucial factor in preventing the spread of COVID-19 can build trust and confidence in customers and services."

To find out more details about this exclusive air charter holiday services, click here -

www.makemytrip.com/promos/phuket-charter-packages.html.

MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are low, flights that are on time, offering a courteous, hygienic, and hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline is operating over 1200 daily flights and connecting 71 domestic destinations (inc Bareilly) and 24 international destinations.

