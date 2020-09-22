Manage a medical emergency with an online personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you face a medical emergency, there is a possibility that you will need quick access to financing.

Time is of the essence, and while medical insurance is bound to cover most expenses, a personal loan can be a handy tool to have access to.

A personal loan, as you may already be aware of, is an unsecured loan that is easy to avail of and comes with a number of convenient repayment options. Not only can you get one with relative ease, but it can help you manage your emergency without having to dip into your savings or investments.

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers online personal loans that can be used to finance a medical emergency or any other unplanned expense.

How to get a personal loan to manage your medical emergency

With Bajaj Finserv, you can apply online and avail of a medical emergency loan in just four simple steps. Read on to know what these steps are:

Step 1: Check if you meet the eligibility criteria

The first step before you start on the paperwork for any personal loan is to see if you meet your NBFC's eligibility criteria. The criteria is a list of parameters that assures the lender of your creditworthiness. Bajaj Finserv has a very basic set of parameters that it considers, mainly:

- You must be an Indian citizen residing in the country

- Your credit score should be 750 or higher

- You should have a steady source of income



- You should be between 25 and 57 years of age.

Step 2. Learn about the different features of the Personal Loan

Personal loans today are offered with several accompanying features - they are unsecured loans; approval is usually instant and some even offer disbursal in minutes. You can apply for these online and repay over flexible tenures. Understand all the features on offer and take an informed decision.

For instance, Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans come with the following cool features:

* 2-click application process: Existing customers of Bajaj Finserv only need to submit their name and contact number to check their pre-approved loan offer. From here, you can select the amount you want to borrow from the approved amount and get the money.

* High loan amount: You can get sizeable funds with our personal loan, which can cover almost all aspects of treatment and expenses without straining your savings.

* Long tenures for loan repayment: Bajaj Finservoffers customers convenient repayment tenures. You can use the online EMI calculator to plan your EMIs better.

Step 3. Read about fine print and the terms of your personal loan

If you are an existing customer and you meet the personal loan eligibility parameters, you can get the funds you need without having to submit your income proof. But while you do, it is important that you that you read about the terms and conditions that define your loan. Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans are completely transparent - what you see is what you get. Learn about the fees, charges and other details during the application process.

Step 4: Get your personal loan

If you are a new customer or an existing one, you can get a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv to finance your emergency by availing it online. Visit the NBFC's website and share your details. Once your loan application is completed successfully, you can get the funds in your account within as little as 24 hours. Additionally, the disbursal of funds is 100 per cent online.

So, whether you have an insurance cover to meet your needs or not, you can count on a personal to meet your planned and unplanned medical expenses with ease.

