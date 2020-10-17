Manage expenses with an instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the festive season upon us, everyone is bound to have a number of small and big expenses lined up. And while the smaller spends may not put a dent in someone's savings, it is the bigger expenses that may pose a hurdle if one doesn't have the right planning and assistance in place.

This is exactly where an online personal loan can come in handy. Getting one is quick and easy and customers can apply for one without leaving the comfort of their home. And the best part, one can use the funds to meet almost any requirement - from renovating their home ahead of the festivities to managing the down payment of a big-ticket purchase, and more.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans, which can be applied for and availed online within minutes, without any collateral. This loan comes with a host of benefits, which make the entire borrowing experience seamless:

Loan up to Rs 25 lakh

With sizable funds of up to Rs.25 lakh in hand, customers can easily tick-off all items from their list of expenses. Additionally, as an existing customer one can get access to these funds within the same day* of approval.

Simple eligibility and documentation process

Despite its unsecured nature, most personal loans have simple eligibility parameters and only need one to submit their basic documentation. Customers can get a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan if they meet the following parameters:

Must be between 25 and 57 years of age

Should be employed at a public/private or multinational company

Must be an Indian citizen, residing in the country

Moreover, the documents required are also minimal:

KYC documents

Employee ID

Salary slips of last 2 months

Salary account statements of the previous 3 months

Flexibility to manage and repay

Bajaj Finserv also offers the Flexi facility, making it even easier for one to manage and repay their personal loan. With this facility, one gets to pay interest only on the amount utilised from their total loan limit. Furthermore, one can pay interest-only EMIs for the initial part of the tenure, thus reducing their installments by up to 45 per cent*.

There is no limitation on the number of times one can withdraw and part pre-pay from their assigned amount, which is especially beneficial when the expenses are intermittent. Plus, there are nil charges on part-prepayment of one's loan.

All these features, along with the flexible repayment tenure of up to 60 months, make this personal loan a smart and dependable solution.

Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is easy and can be done within minutes. Customers need to fill out some basic details on the form, enter the loan amount and tenure that they require, and submit the necessary documents to the representative, who will get in touch with them.

Customers can also check their pre-approved loan offer to speed up the loan process. One can check their pre-approved offer on the Bajaj Finserv website, submit their name and contact details, and see the loan amount set aside in just 3 clicks*.

To meet all expenses conveniently this festive season, choose a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)