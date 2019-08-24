Manage multiple debts with Bajaj Finserv personal loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's age of credit cards and easy financing options, it is very convenient for people to fulfill their needs and desires. From a smartphone to a television, refrigerator, designer clothes, foreign trip, car and more, one can easily afford all of these through instant loans and cards.

This has definitely helped consumers to improve their standard of living and enjoy the luxury of various goods and services by shelling out multiple monthly EMIs.

However, it can often strain your finances and lead to the payment of penal interest and late charges due to default on payments.

In such a scenario, it's extremely important to ensure financial security. For this, Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has come up with an exclusive personal loan for debt consolidation. By consolidating your debts, you can combine multiple monthly debts into one new loan.

This option of combining the debts and repaying it with a personal loan by Bajaj Finserv comes with various benefits-

Ease of repayment with a single EMI - It is always better and convenient if one has to pay only one EMI every month at a much-reduced interest rate. This also eliminates the risk of penalty on late payments and defaulters that arise due to mismanagement of multiple EMIs and scarcity of funds. Personal loan for debt consolidation from Bajaj Finserv offers affordable repayment over 60 months. As this loan is collateral-free, one doesn't need to risk any personal asset.

Reduced expenses - Paying off personal loan interest is more affordable than paying interest on multiple loans and credits. Through this, you can cut back on expenses that may be made due to hefty interests and enhance your savings.

Faster approval and disbursal - If a consumer chooses the right lender for a personal loan to repay his/her debts, it helps save on time too. Bajaj Finserv is offering instant approval with disbursal within 24 hours of document verification. This helps the customer to avoid delay in repayment of debts. One can also avail pre-approved offers to further save time and get instant financing.

Improved credit score - With multiple loans, there are chances you may default on payments, which will lead to your credit score getting affected. However, if a person consolidates his debts, reduces his expenses, and pays back installments on time, it certainly helps in improving the credit score. Credit score plays a very important role when one needs to borrow funds; hence it is vital to maintain a good credit score in the long run.

In addition, the Bajaj Finserv personal loan for debt consolidation comes with the flexi loan facility with which you can borrow as much as you need and prepay at ease. Use the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan EMI Calculator to check how your loan is likely to affect your monthly outlay. Not only this, but you can also check pre-approved offers that simplify the process of availing the loan and help you save on time too.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)