Manage small and big expenses with a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers customers collateral-free Personal Loans that can be availed in a matter of minutes and repaid over convenient tenures of 12 to 60 months.

With a large loan amount of Rs 25 lakh on offer, one can use this personal loan to meet a wide-range of expenses - from medical emergencies to home renovation, gifts to higher education and more.

Customers looking to borrow funds can apply online and get approval for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan in just 5 minutes. With disbursal available in just 24 hours, the money one needs is just a few clicks away.

Moreover, for those who need greater flexibility with their personal loan, Bajaj Finserv also offers the Flexi Loan facility - a unique offering that lets one pay interest-only EMIs for the initial part of the tenure. This means the customer can effectively reduce their EMI by 45 per cent.

Here is how customers can manage their expenses with a Personal Loan.

1. Avail an instant personal loan for quick finance

For many needs, such as medical emergencies or urgent home repair, timing is crucial. To offer timely financial assistance, Bajaj Finserv offers instant personal loan finance. On applying online, customers can get approval instantly. Post approval, Bajaj Finserv transfers the funds to the customer's account within 24 hours.

All one has to do to get a loan quickly, without any hassles, is meet the basic eligibility criteria before applying. Indian customers aged between 23 and 55 years of age, with a steady income, a CIBIL score of 750 or above, and the accompanying KYC and financial documents can get an instant personal loan easily by applying online.

The process is as follows:

1. Apply online by completing the simple application form



2. Select the loan amount and other loan details

3. Complete the documentation to get instant approval and quick disbursal

2. Get ample finance and repay over a flexible tenor

As per their eligibility, customers can avail collateral-free funding of up to Rs 25 lakh, for a flexible tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months, at an attractive personal loan interest rate. This allows one to fund both small- and big-ticket expenses with ease. Moreover, personal loans by nature bear very few spending restrictions and so, customers can take a loan for any and all expenses.

Once the goal or need is identified the next step is to settle on the loan particulars. For this, one can consult the personal loan EMI calculator. It helps customers pick the most convenient loan amount and tenure based on the interest rate offered.

3. Greater convenience with Flexi Loan

When customers opt for the Flexi Loan facility, they get a pre-approved credit limit, from which they can withdraw funds and prepay amounts at no extra charge, any number of times. Moreover, interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn and customers can choose to repay only the interest component of the EMI for the initial part of the tenure to thereby reduce their outgo by up to 45 per cent.

Through these features the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan empowers customers to finance all their needs and goals without any hassles. For expedited financing, customers can check their pre-approved Personal Loan offer to see the terms they qualify for.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

