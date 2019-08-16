Bajaj Finserv Logo


Manage your large medical bills with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:42 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With increasing cases of general health disorders and lifestyle illnesses reported each day, the Indian healthcare industry is estimated to reach $372 billion by 2022, according to a recent study by the government.
The mounting cases are impelling individuals to dedicate a considerable share of their funds on medical expenses for themselves as well as their family members. Despite the planning, there may come a time, when no matter how prepared you are, a medical emergency with sizeable expenses may strike.
To make you financially secure during such times of crisis Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loans for medical emergency to help you get the money you need, when you need it the most.
Speedy approvals and quick disbursals make Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Medical Emergency a reliable option in the times of need. Right from its application, document verification, approval and loan disbursal process, and the entire experience is quite hassle-free and convenient. You can expect loan approval in five minutes and funds are disbursed into your bank account within a 24-hour timeline enabling you to completely concentrate on your family welfare in the time of emergency.
You can avail a medical emergency loan of up to Rs 25 lakh that can take care of all your hospital expenses and post-hospitalization healthcare needs. The loan can also be customized to suit your favourable loan repayment needs. Its flexible repayment characteristic allows you to repay through a tenor ranging up to 60 months, varying according to your financial comfort.
The online application feature of Bajaj Finserv's medical emergency loan allows you to save your precious time and apply for financial assistance anytime and anywhere ensuring the optimum convenience. Besides, the document submission and verification process is minimal and user-friendly. All you need to submit are the following documents:
* Previous two months' salary slips
* Bank account statement of your salary account of the last three months
* Basic KYC documents
* Employee card
You can also request for a personal pick up of these documents from a place of your convenience ensuring your maximum time is utilized in dealing with the urgent medical situation. The medical emergency loan by Bajaj Finserv is specially designed keeping in mind the needs of the applicant in the time of a health crisis. It equips you to completely support the monetary obligations on time, making the entire medical emergency episode relatively stress free.
With personal loans from Bajaj Finserv, you can deal with your medical emergencies more conveniently than ever.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:59 IST

