Manage your planned and unplanned expenses with an instant personal loan from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 08:21 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's digital world, almost everything could be ordered and delivered to your doorstep in no time. From basic products like clothes, pizzas, coffees to high-end gadgets like mobile phones, sound systems and even televisions. These products are delivered to you at your convenience anywhere between 30 minutes to 24 hours. The ease of online transactions has enabled us to lead a life on the go and fulfill all our requirements immediately.
Likewise, applying for a personal loan to meet your urgent cash requirements has also become a convenient process thanks to lenders like Bajaj Finserv. By using state-of-the-art technology and adopting a seamless user experience, Bajaj Finserv offers paperless loans where the money is disbursed in your account within 24 hours. What comes as an added advantage is that the loan, offered up to Rs 25 lakh, is collateral-free and requires only minimal documentation.
Apart from the seamless application and quick disbursal, Bajaj Finserv has packed its personal loan with some of the most unique features:
Flexi loan to lower your EMIs
Borrow only the amount that you require from your overall sanctioned amount. This enables you to lower your EMIs by up to 45 per cent with an added option of paying interest-only EMIs. You could also borrow multiple times from your loan account without the need of any extra documentation.
Basic KYC documentation
You get the option of submitting your KYC documents through a hassle-free online process, which will save you from the trouble of paying multiple visits to a branch. Just submit your documents online and check your eligibility instantly.
Flexible tenors
Plan your finances and repayment schedule as per your convenience with the option of flexible tenors from Bajaj Finserv. Not only can you borrow as much as you need, but you also have the option of repaying the amount over tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. This gives you complete control of your finances and helps you to plan a systematic repayment schedule.
Zero hidden charges
Transparency is one of the key benefits offered by Bajaj Finserv on the personal loan. From your interest rates to your application fee, every charge is specifically mentioned for you to get a clear understanding.
Online management of your loan
Get complete control on your loan account by managing it online. You get a detailed description of key aspects of your loan like loan amount, interest rate, statement of account, repayment schedule, prepayment options, etc. all at the tip of your fingers.
Taking a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv will not make you feel overwhelmed when it comes to its application process, disbursal as well as the repayment. By utilizing all the above features, you can smartly manage your personal loan and repay it at your own convenience.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl