Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad and Advancells announce Industry-Academia, Noida

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:06 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Advancells and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad announced a research partnership and an exclusive license agreement to promote industry-academia exchange between the two entities.
This collaboration will benefit students, researchers and the wider community in strengthening the research in Healthcare and Biotechnology area for betterment of mankind.
It will also be instrumental in deepening the market insights for stem cell therapy, with focus on optimizing deliverables from channel members.
Advancells Group believes in encouraging and empowering the students at MRIIRS by sharing their experiences and knowledge in the field of Stem Cell Technology, in exchange of which the Advancells Group will get an opportunity to receive education for the several courses and study programmes at the University.
"We are aiming at organizing joint international conferences, symposia, and workshops for our participants and developing other mutually beneficial programs like skill-oriented certificate courses in Stem Cell Technology for both the parties in due course of time," said Vipul Jain, CEO of Advancells.
"We are pleased to collaborate with Advancells, for coming together to undertake meaningful research and hope to utilize each other's expertise with the stem cells pathway to identify promising results that could one day become breakthroughs in healthcare industry," said Dr Sarita Sachdeva, Dean Research, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS).
"As we continue to strengthen our collaboration with the help of the MoU, we are thrilled to identify and develop innovative solutions to the problems of mankind today," said Dr Sachin Kadam, CTO of Advancells.
"This partnership represents an exceptional opportunity to operate on a combined level while expanding the potential for our technology into beneficial approaches for all, with this multidisciplinary team, including Advancells, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Department of Biotechnology, and Faculty of Management Studies at MRIIRS," added Dr Sarita.
This specially designed MoU will also serve as an excellent platform for academic promotions of under-graduate and post-graduate students, research scholars, faculty members and staff of MRIIRS to collaboratively work on stem cells and which would lead to publication of research papers under joint authorship.
The collaboration is envisaged to provide impetus to both Advancells and MRIIRS, based on expertise and knowhow.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST

