Manipal Academy of Higher Education launches open access publishing Hub in India with F1000

Bangalore/New Delhi (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Today, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched its own open access publishing hub with F1000, Taylor & Francis Group's open research publishing arm.

This new GATEWAY will be hosted on F1000's own open research publishing platform, F1000Research, thereby increasing the reproducibility and accessibility of their published research. All research published on the Manipal Academy of Higher Education Gateway will use the innovative F1000Research publishing model that combines the benefits of rapid publication with mechanisms to assure quality and transparency. In doing so, research impact is accelerated and the research is free for anyone to read.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is a globally engaged institution with active partnerships with more than 220 leading universities around the globe. MAHE is synonymous with excellence in higher education and therefore conferred the status of Institute of Eminence (IOE) by Govt. of India.

Research has always been an area of paramount importance at MAHE. The experts at MAHE are taking meticulous and meaningful steps to build reservoirs of intellectual wealth and academic excellence. In the process, MAHE has created some of the country's best institutes and schools across several diverse streams like medicine, dentistry, nursing, engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, allied health, architecture and design, communication etc.

This Gateway provides a publishing venue for all researchers at MAHE to publish all their research outputs openly and transparently in one place, including non-peer reviewed outputs, such as conference posters and slide decks.



MAHE welcomes submissions across various fields, including Health Science, Science Technology & Management, Humanities, Liberal Arts & Social Sciences. Commenting on the new venture, Lt. Gen. (Dr) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE said: "Manipal Academy of Higher Education and F1000 have partnered to encourage an open science culture among the stakeholders of MAHE.

This new Gateway aims to disseminate MAHE's research outcomes to researchers across the world without any access restrictions, thereby facilitating the progression of science."

Rebecca Lawrence, Managing Director, F1000 said: "We are pleased to continue to enhance our offerings in India with the launch of this new Gateway. We are proud to partner with MAHE, one of India's leading academic and research institutions, to further their commitment to open research publishing. With a shared goal of advancing knowledge, we are looking forward to the upcoming submissions to MAHE and the future impact this research will have."

Nitasha Devasar, Managing Director, Taylor & Francis India & South Asia adds, "We believe that this collaboration will strengthen our continuing efforts to offer the best international research publishing choices to the Indian scholarly community and maximize the potential for the use, reuse and impact of their research. Taylor and Francis is delighted to partner with MAHE through its unique Open Research publishing platform F1000Research."

The Gateway is now open for submissions: https://f1000research.com/mahe. Researchers with a MAHE affiliation are eligible.

