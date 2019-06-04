Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) appoints Subrat Mohanty as Group President

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Education & Medical Group">Group (MEMG), a privately held conglomerate focused on education, healthcare and research, today announced the appointment of Subrat Mohanty as its Group">Group President.

Mohanty shall spearhead business performance and strategy across the group's interests in education, healthcare and health insurance. He has extensive prior experience in scaling up businesses, understanding digital trends and transforming traditional enterprises, thereby infusing new age tools & practices.

"On behalf of MEMG, I welcome Subrat Mohanty on board to lead some of our key initiatives. His understanding of scaling business, recognizing trends at an early stage, a comprehensive grasp of the customers' needs, and transformative leadership is critical in driving the next phase of growth for the company," said S Vaitheeswaran, MD & CEO, MEMG.

"MEMG, with its rich legacy and a strong vision, embodies the spirit of emerging India. Catering to key sectors, that not only transform the economy but also act as tools to empower the society, the group has augmented its leadership position through path-breaking ideas and innovative products. I am honoured to be a part of this exciting organization," said Subrat Mohanty.

In his current role, he shall focus on building synergies for expansion of the existing businesses especially those at Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), Manipal ProLearn, MeritTrac, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, as well as, develop new engines of growth, both in the national and international markets.

MaGE is a leader in professional learning and assessments; Manipal ProLearn offers a variety of professional certification courses across varied domains. The Manipal Global Academy of BFSI partners with leading public and private sector organizations in the BFSI sector, providing training in order to upskill and enhance productivity in the sector. MeritTrac is a leading provider of testing assessments services for corporates, educational institutions and government bodies.

Prior to assuming his current role, Subrat was the COO at HDFC Life, responsible for a wide range of functions including strategy, operations, technology, digital and health insurance. He was a key member of the senior leadership team at HDFC Life for over 8 years during a period of rapid growth and value creation. He has also donned leadership roles at Infosys and started his career at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

Mohanty holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Rourkela and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

