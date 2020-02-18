Manipal Global Academy of BFSI awarded the Best Institute in Banking and Finance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider to leading BFSI industry, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, was awarded the 'Best Institute in Banking and Finance' at ET Now Business Leader of the Year.

The awards ceremony was organized on February 16, 2020, in Mumbai.

Since its establishment in 2008, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI has trained numerous employees for the BFSI industry. Over the years, they have partnered with over 46 organizations in the BFSI sector including public sector banks, private sector banks, small finance banks, international banks, non-banking financial organizations and insurance companies.

The criteria that were considered while evaluating the competencies for the award were educational achievements, placements, leadership, infrastructure, student impact and future orientation.

Other institutes that were awarded at the ET Now Business Leader of the year include Byju's, Unacademy, Infosys, Wipro, IIHM and Dalmia.

"Over the past 12 years, MGA-BFSI has continuously developed its training in terms of both service and analytics. We strive to prepare the new employees in BFSI sector as productive individuals who are well versed in managing clients in tandem with the financial institution's requirements," said Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer of Manipal Global Academy of BFSI.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

