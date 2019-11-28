Manipal Global Academy of BFSI partners with Sundaram Finance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), is partnering with Sundaram Finance Ltd. for conducting a year-long program to help industry professionals develop their skill and be industry ready.

The program, commencing in February 2020, will train about 100 plus professionals and help them strengthen their functional knowledge and negotiation skills, preparing them to be productive from day zero.

The course will assist these industry professionals in addressing their day to day challenges, while at the same time, developing their communication skills to better understand and build better relations with their customers.

"This tie up with Sundaram Finances is aimed at helping bridge the skill gap among the youth and make them industry ready. With presence in mutual funds, housing finance, general insurance, IT, BPO and retail distribution of a wide array of financial services and products, the firm will be able to optimally use data and analysis to retain and service their customers better through Manipal Global Academy of BFSI's globally benchmarked offerings," said Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI.

"Our program has been fine-tuned to suit their niche requirements," he added.

The program will be conducted in three phases. The first four months, conducted on campus, will focus on giving them the theoretical knowledge and skills.

This will be followed by a two months internship which will give them more practical experience. The final six months will be conducted at Sundaram Finance where the candidates will receive on the job training. This approach will help the candidates gain a more practical understanding and put their skills to use.

On successful completion of the courses, the candidates will be able to build and analyze a customer's profile and assess the risk involved in each stage of the proposal.

The course will also help the candidates develop their communication and relationship management skills to build a better relationship with their customers.

