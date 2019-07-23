Manipal Global Academy of BFSI ties up with HomeFirst to Skill 500 Freshers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), announced its tie-up with Home First Finance Company (HomeFirst), a housing finance company that specializes in providing loans for the affordable residential segment.

The tie-up aims to skill 500 fresh hires by HomeFirst, through the course of the year.

"Our tie-up with HomeFirst is unique, as it directly addresses the need to impart industry-ready skills among fresh graduates who have been placed with the company, across the Tier-two and Tier-three cities of India. Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, with its globally benchmarked offerings is best poised to skill the youth in these markets. We are increasing the employability of youth in smaller geographies through this initiative", said Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Education Services.

"The bespoke skilling programme by Manipal Global Academy of BFSI shall help our newly hired staff to be completely aligned with the processes, standard-industry norms and the nuances of the profession, within the ambit of HomeFirst's culture. The programme shall in effect, be a finishing school for the high potential talent that we hire across our fresher roles", said Ramakrishna Vyamajala, Head HR, Home First Finance Company.

The skilling programme would help educate and train the fresh hires as per the industry requirements. These candidates would be trained on customers, governance, products, risk, business development and conducting themselves as an employee of HomeFirst. Most of the real-world situations that they would be exposed to would be taught to them.

The first phase of training shall entail 12-day fully residential programme. The next phase of the programme shall be for a period of one-year. Over 95 per cent of the hires by HomeFirst are fresh MBAs and engineering graduates.

