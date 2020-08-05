Manya - The Princeton Review announces the 2nd edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair'20

New Delhi [India] Aug 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Despite having a world of resources available, professional experts play an influential role when a student decides to embark on the journey of international education.

An education fair can be one of the best opportunities for current students and potential bachelor's, master's, and research applicants to discover their dream programme or to get a feel of other suitable study options.

It allows study aspirants to meet university representatives in person as well as peers who may have similar goals for their education or career, thus making it worthy of their time.

While the world is taking on day-to-day activities in new ways and working with new circumstances while undergoing an unprecedented challenge, Manya Education, a leading admissions consulting & test preparation services company conducted the 'First edition of the Virtual Global Admissions Fair' 20' on Sunday, July 26th.

It was for students looking out to pursue higher education in the USA, UK, Canada, the European Union (EU) and Australia for September 2020/January 2021 intake.

The event was a resounding success; more than 50 universities participated in the fair and it offered an interactive platform to more than 600 students.

There were interactive sessions for students, parents and interested professionals, where international education experts from Manya and respective university consultants explained measures they have taken during Covid-19 to safeguard the international student community studying at present.

Followed by a super successful first edition of the fair, Manya is hosting its 'Second Virtual Global Admissions Fair'20' on August 9th 2020, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

30 plus universities and 50 plus experts will be participating in this four-hour event. Highlights include specialized help desks for students looking to do a PhD, destination-wise counselling desks (US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany), Test Prep, Ivy League Counselling & International Internship.

From the US, representatives from North-eastern University, Colorado State University, Tiffin University, UMASS LOWELL, University of Idaho, University of Bridgeport and University of North Texas will be present to guide aspirants.

From the UK, experts from the University of Portsmouth and Anglia Ruskin University, along with specialists from Brock University, Algoma University in Canada are expected to mark their presence.

University experts from France and Germany will also be present to assist study abroad aspirants and provide seasoned and accurate advice.

"We are happy to announce the second edition of the global admissions fair. The fair is becoming a perfect platform to offer students real-time face-to-face interaction, live Q&A sessions, high-quality video & audio chats which will help students to maximise engagement with international experts & counsellors, in an improvised and thus, more effective manner," said Aradhana Mahna, MD Manya Education.

To provide additional value to attendees, this virtual fair will also have expert consultants who can offer guidance regarding different aspects of a university application. These consultants are equipped with excellent knowledge of their niche and the current competition in terms of test scores.

Further, they will filter out the crucial details students need to know to begin their preparation and they will be able to assess each case individually.

For all queries regarding eligibility criteria, visa process, stay-back options, post-study work rights, this is a never-to-miss opportunity. Save the Date: August 9th, 2020, Sunday.

