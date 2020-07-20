Manya - The Princeton Review launches global admissions fair with universities representatives from Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and US

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Manya-The Princeton Review, a leading study abroad company in India specialising in international admissions consulting and standardised test preparation is holding the Virtual Global Admissions Fair'20 on July 26, from 1 pm to 6 pm.

More than 30 plus universities will be participating from top international study destinations including Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and US.

The Virtual Global Admissions Fair will be a unique opportunity for study abroad aspirants to learn all about the latest policies and universities' updates, visa updates, admissions requirements, standardised tests, scholarships and fee waivers, post-study work rights and above all job opportunities.

Any doubts or apprehensions about studying abroad, especially during the current scenario, will be addressed by Manya experts and university representatives.

Students will be able to leverage the platform for:

Expert Guidance

Profile Evaluation

Course Selection

Application Assistance

Scholarships and

Visa Assistance

"We are pleased to announce the 1st edition of Virtual Global Admissions Fair bringing study abroad aspirants and international universities on a common platform. In the current scenario, when all of us are witnessing an influx of government policies, student visas and admissions updates from all over the world, this platform will enable students to meet one-on-one with representatives ensuring their study abroad dream is intact,: said Aradhana Mahna, MD of Manya Education.

Some of the well-known universities such as North-Eastern University, University of Cincinnati, Colorado State University, State University, Kent State University, Grand Valley State University, Pittsburgh, Northern Arizona University, Middlesex University - London, Dublin City University, Nipissing University, Mount Allison University, ISC Paris Business School, Yorkville University, Audencia Business School - France and many others are participating.

Students seeking admission to the world's most reputed universities can register themselves for this Virtual Global Admissions Fair. Post registration, students will receive an invite link to join the fair on the scheduled time.

