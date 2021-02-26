Marathi Superstar Ankush Chaudhari invests in Letsflix Marathi OTT platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marathi superstar Ankush Chaudhari recently invested an undisclosed amount in 'Letsflix Marathi' which will be the first marathi OTT platform. Ankush has acted in many marathi blockbuster films like Dagdi Chawl, Duniyadari, Triple Seat, Classmates etc.

He has been part of marathi film industry for more than 25 years with acting in more than 40 films. There is no doubt that his experience and expertise will help shape the future of Letsflix in a very positive way.

The launch of 'Letsflix Marathi' was recently announced by well-known entrepreneur Narendra Firodia and serial entrepreneur and founder of India network Rahul Narvekar. Ever since the announcement, a lot of buzz was created in the entertainment world.



"I liked the concept of Letsflix Marathi and when I came to know that Narendra Firodia & Rahul Narvekar are the founders, I immediately agreed on getting associated with them as working with these talented people will be a completely different experience. Marathi entertainment industry is changing drastically and the launch of a new OTT platform dedicated only to Marathi content will also open many doors for content creators. Working with Rahul Narvekar & Narendra Firodia will be very much exciting as well. Both are successful in their respective fields and I'm sure three of us will be able to give good quality content to our global marathi audience," said Ankush, while talking about this partnership.

"I am very happy as Ankush has joined Letsflix Marathi. He is a very talented & experienced actor. As Letsflix is a platform that will showcase different content, his experience will help us to know what the audience likes and what they want, as an actor is the one who knows and understands the audience very well," said Narendra Firodia, while speaking about Ankush's entry.

Even Co-founder Rahul Narvekar expressed his happiness saying, "When I met Ankush, I realized that having him on board to help us understand the nuances of what will work with the global Marathi audiences will be a key factor. I am super thrilled to work with him."

Marathi entertainment industry has evolved a lot in the past few years as a different type of good quality content is being created. The entry of 'Letsflix Marathi' will also create many opportunities for new content creators as it will feature an array of content ranging from originals, movies, short films, documentaries etc. Letsflix recently announced Letsflix Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Bangla. In future, it will also come in 12 other regional languages.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

