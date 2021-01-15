Marathon Group launches a new tower at its flagship township project in Panvel - Nexzone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marathon Group, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers with a presence across Mumbai and a portfolio spanning commercial, affordable and luxury residential and retail, has just launched a new tower at Marathon Nexzone, its flagship township project in Panvel.

The new tower, Daffodil, is the 14th tower in the project and the second tower in Phase 2 of the project. It's a proposed 33 storey tower and offers 1BHK and 2BHK homes. The launch price for the 1BHK is 43.6L (all inclusive) and for the 2BHK is 64.1L (all inclusive).

Marathon has over 2500 customers at its Panvel project already and has delivered over 1600 homes with OC. Marathon has also handed over 250 plus possessions and completed 200+ registrations since lockdown. The Group has also re-commenced construction in full swing after the lockdown with the plinth level for the first tower in Phase 2 completed in a record time of under 4 months.

"Nexzone has the right mix of ready inventory and under-construction, and also a wide range of areas and possession options, giving our buyers the choice to pick out their perfect flat and this bode well for us after the lockdown. It also helps that Nexzone is one of the most liveable townships already - the retail promenade is operational, a hypermarket is set to open soon, major shops, schools, colleges are nearby and hundreds of families are already staying in Nexzone. We're also making rapid progress with the podium amenities," said Samyag Shah, Director, Marathon Group.

The Group had launched Phase 2 of the project in Jan 2020 with the first tower, Cedar, seeing a superb response of 120 plus bookings and revenue of ~55 crore before the lockdown halted momentum. However, after the lockdown on the back of low-interest rates, high demand for ready and 1BHK inventory, and reduced stamp duty, the sales took off again and the Group sold over 255 apartments and generated revenue of ~130 crore post lockdown, making it one of the fastest-selling projects in the region.

"We launched 1BHK homes for the first time in the project last year and we have seen a tremendous demand for this configuration. This time we're bringing back the much in demand 1BHK homes with terraces," said Rishi Audich, Sales Head, Marathon Nexzone.



The 1 BHK apartments in Phase II are designed to minimize long passages and provide more usable carpet area. The spaces have large windows allowing for great ventilation and plenty of natural light. Plenty of storage spaces has also been provisioned including wardrobe niches in the master bedroom. The terraces in select 1BHK's are the highlight of the apartments, overlooking panoramic views in every direction. The balconies are 5'4" deep providing plenty of space for seating or even a terrace garden.

The Group has well-designed show flats at its experience centre and also employs Virtual Reality experiences and high-quality video content to give buyers a clear idea of what they're going to get.

Nexzone enjoys an excellent location within Panvel. It is very close the upcoming airport and Trans Harbour Sea Link. It's located bang on NH4 and has good road and railway connectivity as well with the station under 15 minutes away.

"The airport is set to transform the whole of Panvel into an airport city or 'Aerotropolis' and Nexzone is bang in the middle of this action," said Samyag Shah.

The township offers various configurations of 1, 2 and 2.5 BHK homes and has a whole host of amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, sports courts, indoor games, retail promenade and lots more.

To learn more about Marathon Nexzone and the launch offers for the new tower visit marathon.in/nexzone

