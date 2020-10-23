MARG ERP Limited awarded Guinness World Record holder; largest online business webinar broke all world records

New Delhi [India] October 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): MARG ERP has added one more feather in its cap by organizing the world's largest webinar on its platform, participated by 87,400 people successfully.

That was business coach Dr Vivek Bindra's fifth online free retail business webinar "Retail Ka Mahakumbh" organized by MARG ERP Limited & Bada Business Pvt Ltd jointly; was attended by 87,400 distinctive contributors for 2 hrs 30 minutes, which is a brand new world record for the largest online business webinar.



"That was really a huge moment for us. The number is actually big, but we always knew it's going to be bigger after all it was Dr Vivek Bindra's webinar. Therefore, we were ready to handle a huge crowd, even bigger than this. We can even manage over one lakh participants. Hope in future, this will happen," beamed Thakur Anup Singh, the proud Chairman of MARG ERP.

MARG ERP and Bada Business Pvt Ltd may organize such webinars in the future also. Both companies serve and help SMEs and MSMEs to grow big in different ways.

