Marine Bio Donates High-End Protective Masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marine Bio Co. Ltd., a South Korean firm with the support of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) donates hundreds of high-end Air Queen masks to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative towards COVID-19 warriors.

Dr E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, received the high-end protective Air Queen masks from Marine Bio Co. Ltd. - South Korea

"Living in pandemic times, the need for protective face masks for the medical professionals is always critical. I thank Marine Bio and KOTRA for their kind gesture and support in the fight against coronavirus," said Dr E. Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.



The Air Queen antibacterial nanofiber mask consists of three layers, three panels, and a fold, which filters virus and bacteria efficiently. The nanofiber filter's average space is smaller than 1(0.6) micrometre (um), which prevents the penetration of droplets and aerosol and ensures better prevention of viruses caused due to transmission. The product is a lightweight, ergonomic design that is certified by the USA FDA and CE and it falls under the FFP2 category.

"The pandemic is unprecedented and the fight against the crisis is ongoing. It is essential to support the medical professionals, who work tirelessly on the frontlines of the pandemic. It is vital to safeguard the health of our medical personnel. We are glad to extend our support to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital," said Heo Yun-Young, CEO of Marine Bio Co. Ltd. South Korean.

These high-end protective Air Queen masks are widely imported from the buyers from Delhi, Kerala and Chennai.

