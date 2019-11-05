Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Reliance Continues to Deliver Sustainable Growth in India

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:20 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marks & Spencer Reliance India, the iconic British brand, has continued its growth and expansion in the market with a strong financial performance in FY18/19.
* Total Revenue increased by 12.3 per cent to 1020.1 Cr (FY17/18, 908.6 Cr)
* Profit before tax increased by 16.2 per cent to 76.9 Cr (FY 17/18, 66.3 Cr)
* Profit After Tax 122.0 Cr (FY17/18, 66.3 Cr) including deferred tax credit 1
* Further market investment with a record 16 new stores opened this year and a further 14 modernised
* Progress in expanding appeal to local customers using in-market expertise and knowledge
Increasing market relevance
The growth this year in India comes as a result of increased local investment: including a record number of store openings in a financial year alongside ongoing price and product quality - in order to broaden the appeal of M&S to more customers across the country.
With the M&S India collections balancing a mix of western contemporary fashion that M&S is famous for, alongside fabrics, colour, quality and price points that are attractive to local customers, the business has seen strong volume uplifts through the year.
For example, after shaping our denim range to local consumer tastes, we saw significant increases in sales volumes, with total denim sales up 86 per cent year on year. The business also ran an Indian-specific marketing campaign, Rethink, the first of its kind outside the UK, in order to increase consumer awareness and drive footfall to stores.
Increased pace of store openings across the market
M&S opened 16 new stores, including 7 standalone lingerie outlets, across the country and modernised a further 14, bringing the total number of stores to 83.
M&S is now open in 33 cities across India and has a presence across several different online marketplaces meaning customers able to shop with M&S more easily than ever before.
Commitment to local colleagues and talent
India remains the largest market outside of the UK for Marks & Spencer, and our growth and expansion has been driven by our talented in-country colleagues. As our store presence grows, so does our team with over 500 new colleagues joining our business in the last financial year.
We were pleased to have attained our highest ranking in the Great Place to Work survey this year, as well as being recognised as one of the top 75 places to work for women in India. We will continue to invest in our team and their developments as they are key to the delivery of our plans.
Year Ahead
Looking to the year ahead our priorities will be to continue to up weight our investment into the market and maintain the pace of our store opening programme to ensure we are in the right places for our customers.
We will build on the success and popularity of our product offer, our made for India customer campaigns, by bringing more tailored and relevant product ranges in terms of fit and pricing, maintaining our quality and value to ensure we appeal to more customers than ever before.
And after modernising and doubling the capacity of our national distribution centre, we will look to improve our e-commerce operation so that we have a multi-channel offering that is competitive in today's retail landscape.
"The team has been dedicated to driving growth across the business this year, which is reflected in our financial performance, and I would like to thank all colleagues for their hard work. Consumers have more choice in today's retail environment than ever before, and they tell us they choose to shop with M&S because our ranges are appealing, competitive on price, and they always have a great experience with us," said James Munson, Managing Director M&S Reliance India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:23 IST

Columbia University's Urban works innovation challenge for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming India's cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:21 IST

PVR Cinemas Celebrated Halloween with Exclusive Screening of Horror Films

New Delhi [India] Nov 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India organized 'Horror Nights' to celebrate Halloween 2019, screening hand-picked horror films 'A Quiet Place' and 'Pet Sematary' across metros and tier 1 cities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:18 IST

Oakridger Nikhil transforms an Anganwadi to a modern-day pre-school

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridger Nikhil Arimilli, a grade 12 student from Oakridge International School, who took it upon himself to create opportunities in places of lost hopes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:13 IST

Indian jewellery demand of 101.6 tonnes in Q3 a third lower y-o-y: WGC

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Gold jewellery demand in India fell to 101.6 tonnes during July to September, down 32 per cent from 148.8 tonnes in the same period of last year, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:20 IST

New business stabilises but output remains in contraction: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian service sector activity declined for the second straight month in October, the first back-to-back reduction since the second quarter of fiscal year 2017-18, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:57 IST

Biocon's Biologics drug products facility gets nod from US FDA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday it has received an establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its biologics drug product facility here, reaffirming its global scale manufacturing capability for high

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:18 IST

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday despite buoyancy in global markets amid positive signs over US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:24 IST

CII appreciates Govt stance on RCEP agreement

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) appreciated the government's stance to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, and vowed to continue working to integrate India's economy with that of the world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:36 IST

Raheja Revanta bags the Award for Luxury Residential Project of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a glittering event organised by The Times of India, Raheja Revanta was adjudged as the winner of 'Luxury Residential Project of the Year 2019'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:34 IST

Vasitum - Noida based start-up plans to revolutionise...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Glassdoor research shows that on an average, you are against 250 resumes whenever you apply for a job.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:33 IST

Jigsaw Academy's Full Stack Data Science Program recognized by NASSCOM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, today announced the recognition by NASSCOM for its Full-stack Data science program.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 18:30 IST

Unsung Social Crusaders awarded Mother Teresa Memorial Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 4 (ANI/Digpu): The following articulate and dauntlessly courageous social crusaders were honoured with the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards for Social Justice in the field of Contemporary Forms of Slavery:

Read More
iocl